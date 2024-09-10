MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced

There was a trend that started shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Outlets including the Washington Post started publishing opinion pieces about how unfettered free speech might not be that great of an idea. The press was actually writing in favor of censoring themselves.

Advertisement

That led to a debate over "both-sidesism." Are impartial journalists really supposed to present both sides of an issue? What if one side, say Trump and the Republicans, were lying or spreading disinformation? What if one side, usually the Democrats, is clearly right? Is the press obligated to give equal time to the lie?

Back in 2021, Matthew Dowd, who considers himself a proud independent, challenged his media colleagues to stop treating Republicans like they’re anything other than “insane.” "You don't talk to crazy people," he explained.

There's a debate tonight on ABC. Republicans haven't always had the best luck with debate moderators, like Candy Crowley and John Harwood. Trump's debate with President Joe Biden was moderated by CNN's Dana Loesch and Jake Tapper, both of who'd done segments on how Trump's rhetoric was more and more like that of Adolf Hitler. (To be fair, this editor thought Tapper conducted himself pretty well.)

Former Obama administration lackey, TIME Magazine editor, and CNN political analyst Richard Stengel has a problem with balance: he's afraid that tonight's debate moderators, ABC News' David Muir and Linsey Davis, might feel obligated to offer some balance to the proceedings.

Balance is a false god. Treating a fact and a lie as equal is not balance but malpractice. It favors the liar. The press is protected in this country so it can protect democracy. That's also your job as you moderate tonight. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) September 10, 2024

Got that, moderators? Your job tonight is to protect democracy.

You’re an idiot — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 10, 2024

So another symptom of TDS is that words have no meaning.

mod·er·ate - adjective

"a person who holds moderate views, especially in politics."

100% Positive for Harris while 93% Negative for Trump proves ABC is not Moderate. Being immoderate is not their job genius. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) September 10, 2024

Wrong. Moderators ask questions and balance speaking time. It’s the job of the candidates to make their case and point out the flaws in their challenger’s including misstatements of fact. Without notes. Additionally we all witnessed journalists put a thumb on the scale re: Covid… — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) September 10, 2024

"… re: Covid and Joe Biden’s cognitive health. We are also aware of how those 'facts' played out. Their recent record as arbiters of truth, frankly, stinks."

Biden's a pathological liar. To this day he and what was his campaign promote the hoaxes that Trump told Americans to inject bleach and said that neo-Nazis were "very fine people." And the press never calls him out on it.

Mussolini ❤️ your post — The Perro Roboto 🍌 (@85percentweare) September 10, 2024

The media tipped its hand years ago. Since then it’s all validation of consensus. pic.twitter.com/lIRphVapQ3 — Adam Payne (@AdamPay56736590) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Translation: Help my side win. — Jim415 (@Jimmydahitman60) September 10, 2024

You say that, and yet, if ABC openly embraced that advice and announced before the debate that they would deliberately conduct it in a way as to favor Harris, you'd go apoplectic. Because you still want to FOOL people into thinking balance is the golden rule. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) September 10, 2024

I did debate all 4 years in high school. Its never the job of the moderator to question the case of either side. Its the job of the other side. — G Taylor (@GTaylor23500135) September 10, 2024

If the cable news networks want (and they probably will), they can "fact-check" the candidates after the debate is over — the moderators are there to ask questions.

You seem nervous — Atticus Lang (@MarkCambyCBS51) September 10, 2024

I can’t think of anything more terrifying than a former high-level government official saying that “balance is a false god.” Some things are facts, some are matters of opinion, and some are shades of gray, but regardless, the press should not put their imprimatur on the “truth.” — ballpeen66 (@ballpeen66) September 10, 2024

It's absolutely amazing to watch leftists convince themselves that the mainstream media is working against them. — Rage Kage (@AsBadAsItLooks) September 10, 2024

Does he seriously believe the moderators don't have a horse in this race? The Media Research Center recently gave ABC News a 100% positive spin rating on coverage of Harris, and a 93 percent negative score for Trump.

Advertisement

And you wonder why no one respects you? — Louden's Quest (@LoudensQuest) September 10, 2024

The same press that claimed flaming mostly peaceful protests ? That still says the laptop was Russian ? That continues to distort direct statements from a President about statue removal protests years later ? That press ? The blatant liars ? — Ed (@Dorsai007) September 10, 2024

Liberal Dan Rather is the godfather of fake news, creating the idea of "fake but accurate" in a hit piece on George W. Bush.

Have you never debated? Moderators are not fact checkers. It’s up to the debaters to fact check each other. — Gayle is weird (@GayleWyndham) September 10, 2024

That's why the opponent is given time to respond. Let the moderators ask the questions and keep time. "Fact-check" all you want afterward.

***