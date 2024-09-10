MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced

Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 10, 2024
Journalism meme

There was a trend that started shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Outlets including the Washington Post started publishing opinion pieces about how unfettered free speech might not be that great of an idea. The press was actually writing in favor of censoring themselves.

That led to a debate over "both-sidesism." Are impartial journalists really supposed to present both sides of an issue? What if one side, say Trump and the Republicans, were lying or spreading disinformation? What if one side, usually the Democrats, is clearly right? Is the press obligated to give equal time to the lie?

Back in 2021, Matthew Dowd, who considers himself a proud independent, challenged his media colleagues to stop treating Republicans like they’re anything other than “insane.” "You don't talk to crazy people," he explained.

There's a debate tonight on ABC. Republicans haven't always had the best luck with debate moderators, like Candy Crowley and John Harwood. Trump's debate with President Joe Biden was moderated by CNN's Dana Loesch and Jake Tapper, both of who'd done segments on how Trump's rhetoric was more and more like that of Adolf Hitler. (To be fair, this editor thought Tapper conducted himself pretty well.)

Former Obama administration lackey, TIME Magazine editor, and CNN political analyst Richard Stengel has a problem with balance: he's afraid that tonight's debate moderators, ABC News' David Muir and Linsey Davis, might feel obligated to offer some balance to the proceedings.

Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
Got that, moderators? Your job tonight is to protect democracy.

"… re: Covid and Joe Biden’s cognitive health. We are also aware of how those 'facts' played out. Their recent record as arbiters of truth, frankly, stinks."

Biden's a pathological liar. To this day he and what was his campaign promote the hoaxes that Trump told Americans to inject bleach and said that neo-Nazis were "very fine people." And the press never calls him out on it.

If the cable news networks want (and they probably will), they can "fact-check" the candidates after the debate is over — the moderators are there to ask questions.

Does he seriously believe the moderators don't have a horse in this race? The Media Research Center recently gave ABC News a 100% positive spin rating on coverage of Harris, and a 93 percent negative score for Trump.

Liberal Dan Rather is the godfather of fake news, creating the idea of "fake but accurate" in a hit piece on George W. Bush.

That's why the opponent is given time to respond. Let the moderators ask the questions and keep time. "Fact-check" all you want afterward.

