Joe Scarborough: JD Vance Got Rich Working With Immigrants in Silicon Valley

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is being disingenuous and thinks you're stupid. That same goes for anyone who tries to conflate what's going on at the border right now with legal immigration. Donald Trump and the Republicans are for legal immigration. Yes, legal immigration.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's alleged killer, a Venezuelan national, an "illegal" and claimed he wasn't going to disrespect the border jumpers because, "Look, they built this country."

On Monday, Rep. Dan Goldman said that we need all of the doctors and scientists who are crossing the border illegally. Our economy depends on it. Plus, they can pick vegetables.

Scarborough goes on a little rant here about all of the "anti-immigrant" nonsense coming from the Right after listing all of the foreign-born CEO and tech company startups. How many of those CEOs came here illegally and are here illegally? They built this country, right?

Come on, Joe. Legal immigrants are not the same as illegal immigrants. We're not as dumb as your viewers.

"JD Vance knows better than anybody else the contributions immigrants have made to this country, the immeasurable contributions. Because he worked with them for years in Silicon Valley and got rich doing it."



— @JoeNBC on JD Vance spreading false claims about Haitian migrants pic.twitter.com/eq1j9A1R5J — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 10, 2024

Imagine people believing this trash passes for news. — Ernie (BigE) 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) September 10, 2024

My God, these show hosts are really like the ultra elites in The Hunger Games looking down their noses at the “huddled masses”. — MemphisBlues 🇮🇱 (@MemphisBlues16) September 10, 2024

Yeah, guaranteed he wasn’t working with Haitians in Silicon Valley🤣🤣 — BucStopsHere🇺🇸 (@suedon70) September 10, 2024

Word? Are there many Haitian programmers working in Silicon Valley? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 10, 2024

Look at what they're doing for Springfield, Ohio — it's bound to be the next Silicon Valley in a few years.

You know well we are Talking about illegals, not immigrants!

And I can’t believe you cannot tell the difference! pic.twitter.com/CvZnmo1yFF — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) September 10, 2024

Oh, he knows. Like we said, he's just hoping his viewers are dumb enough to buy it … and they probably are.

Hilarious. These two morons comparing highly educated English speaking legal immigrants of Indian origin that come here to work with lawless invaders that are supported by the taxpayers and are a threat to the social structure. GFY Joe. — 🔥🔥pissed off patriot🇺🇸.👊💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@traderg66) September 10, 2024

There are literally millions of brilliant, skilled, potential entrepreneurs around the world stuck in the US legal immigration morass.



Yet instead of expediting legal routes for these people, we allow illegal immigrants with no skills and no screening to wander in. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) September 10, 2024

Legal immigrants. Legal. — LV (@Senteney) September 10, 2024

Legal immigrants … like J.D. Vance's in-laws.

Stop conflating legal immigration with illegal immigration to try and make your opponents sound racist if you ever want to be taken seriously ever again. — Hop (@OldManHop) September 10, 2024

LEGAL IMMIGRANTS, you dolt. — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) September 10, 2024

Tons of Haitians working in Silicon Valley 😂 — Gaius Octavius Chetto (@GaiusChetto) September 10, 2024

It's just like the European brain drain after World War II.

How many PhDs are there among those Haitians in Springfield, OH? — Ted Connell (@tedwconnell) September 10, 2024

Why don’t you go to Ohio and ask around? Do a live show from there — kpm (@kph1166) September 10, 2024

He and his wife literally do their show from their home in Florida. We don't imagine their neighborhood has a lot of illegals.

