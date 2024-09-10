Joe Scarborough: JD Vance Got Rich Working With Immigrants in Silicon Valley

Liberal White Women in Glasgow, Scotland Beg for More Migrants
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is being disingenuous and thinks you're stupid. That same goes for anyone who tries to conflate what's going on at the border right now with legal immigration. Donald Trump and the Republicans are for legal immigration. Yes, legal immigration. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's alleged killer, a Venezuelan national, an "illegal" and claimed he wasn't going to disrespect the border jumpers because, "Look, they built this country."

On Monday, Rep. Dan Goldman said that we need all of the doctors and scientists who are crossing the border illegally. Our economy depends on it. Plus, they can pick vegetables.

Scarborough goes on a little rant here about all of the "anti-immigrant" nonsense coming from the Right after listing all of the foreign-born CEO and tech company startups. How many of those CEOs came here illegally and are here illegally? They built this country, right?

Come on, Joe. Legal immigrants are not the same as illegal immigrants. We're not as dumb as your viewers.

LIVE Blog: Twitchy Team's Live Coverage of the Trump/Harris Debate
Look at what they're doing for Springfield, Ohio — it's bound to be the next Silicon Valley in a few years.

Oh, he knows. Like we said, he's just hoping his viewers are dumb enough to buy it … and they probably are.

Legal immigrants … like J.D. Vance's in-laws.

It's just like the European brain drain after World War II.

He and his wife literally do their show from their home in Florida. We don't imagine their neighborhood has a lot of illegals.

***

