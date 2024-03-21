Here's Video Showing Mob of Illegals Biden Says 'Built This Country' Overrunning TX Nat'l Guard

You might recall earlier this month during Biden's State of the Union address when he was basically shamed into mentioning the name of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, who was killed by a criminal who entered the country illegally in 2022. However, Biden called the victim "Lincoln" Riley while saying she was killed by "an illegal."

Advertisement

What happened next? Biden apologized... for offending the person charged with Riley's murder, and then went on to say that illegals "built this country":

BREAKING: Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's kiIIer an "illegal"



"I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." pic.twitter.com/nNTOLzq5vP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

That was absolutely shameless and disgusting. In other words, totally on-brand for this administration.

Today brought with it more video of the kinds of people Biden would like everybody to believe "built this country" overrunning members of the Texas National Guard who are just trying to do the job the federal government refuses to do:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

BREAKING: Wild video shows hundreds of illegal aliens overrunning Texas National Guard soldiers & forcing their way past razor wire barricades as they rush the border wall in El Paso, TX and try to push further into the U.S. This is on US soil. https://t.co/fea8QDDG7U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2024

Imagine what would happen if they tried that in almost any other country. But not with the Biden "surge to the border" administration and their intentionally created mess.

The "preferred narrative" of Democrats takes another hit:

They’re just peaceful migrant families looking for work and a better life had been my understanding, though https://t.co/zgKcda3Ced — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 21, 2024

I’m told we aren’t supposed to call any of this an invasion. All just peaceable ‘asylum seekers:’ https://t.co/0KdVqMOrxx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2024

The GOP ads keep producing themselves:

:: Roll Tape ::



“I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.” https://t.co/0KdVqMOrxx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2024

The White House's BS about the border keeps having to evolve:

The media & the admin:



“The border is secure”

“There is no invasion at the border”

“These are women and children”

“Families seeking asylum”

“Climate refugees & migrants”



The truth: The border is open. There is an invasion. The majority are young men. These are illegal aliens. https://t.co/bcDXCXINbU — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) March 21, 2024

Exactly.

Sorry, can’t be bothered. We need to spend $60B on Ukraine’s sovereignty. https://t.co/K0ZrxiYB9c — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

This is the most damaging and disastrous presidency in the country's history and the damage will be long-term and deadly.

It is the responsibility of the President and the executive branch to protect the United States from invasion. Biden should militarize the border, NOW, with authorization of lethal force. He won’t. https://t.co/fFg6f2Nc8n — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 21, 2024

That's true, because according to the Biden White House everything's going according to plan.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!