Blame Canada: Globe & Mail Gets Ratio'd BIG TIME for Complaining About 'Excessive...
'He'd Put Them in Camps': Charlie Sykes Sings FDR's Praises for How He...
Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like...
New Biden Ad Repeats Multiple Debunked Lies About Trump
National Park Service SUED Over Cashless Policy
Don't Look Now, but Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar Are Teaming Up to...
'Chicago Is MAGA Country After All'! Mayor Brandon Johnson Assigns Blame for Defeat...
Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for...
Oh, So This Is the Real Problem With Dylan Mulvaney's Song 'Girlhood'?
Updated Swing State Polls Show Biden's Ramped Up Gaslighting Effort Is Backfiring BIG...
LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS...
'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Te...
Cue Lefty MELTDOWN in 3 ... 2 ... 1 --> The Hill Shares...
LET'S DOOO THIS! Per the Oversight Committee, Things Are About to Get REALLY...

Here's Video Showing Mob of Illegals Biden Says 'Built This Country' Overrunning TX Nat'l Guard

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You might recall earlier this month during Biden's State of the Union address when he was basically shamed into mentioning the name of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, who was killed by a criminal who entered the country illegally in 2022. However, Biden called the victim "Lincoln" Riley while saying she was killed by "an illegal."

Advertisement

What happened next? Biden apologized... for offending the person charged with Riley's murder, and then went on to say that illegals "built this country":

That was absolutely shameless and disgusting. In other words, totally on-brand for this administration. 

Today brought with it more video of the kinds of people Biden would like everybody to believe "built this country" overrunning members of the Texas National Guard who are just trying to do the job the federal government refuses to do: 

Recommended

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Imagine what would happen if they tried that in almost any other country. But not with the Biden "surge to the border" administration and their intentionally created mess.

The "preferred narrative" of Democrats takes another hit:

The GOP ads keep producing themselves:

The White House's BS about the border keeps having to evolve: 

Exactly.

Advertisement

This is the most damaging and disastrous presidency in the country's history and the damage will be long-term and deadly.

That's true, because according to the Biden White House everything's going according to plan.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL
Sam J.
Blame Canada: Globe & Mail Gets Ratio'd BIG TIME for Complaining About 'Excessive Free Speech'
Amy Curtis
'He'd Put Them in Camps': Charlie Sykes Sings FDR's Praises for How He Dealt With 'Isolationists'
Amy Curtis
Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice
Sam J.
LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports
Sam J.
'Chicago Is MAGA Country After All'! Mayor Brandon Johnson Assigns Blame for Defeat of Referendum
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL Sam J.
Advertisement