Palestinian Authority Gives Military Funeral to American Peace Activist

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 09, 2024
meme

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib finally showed an interest in an American killed in Gaza when Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was reportedly shot by IDF forces after she had entered a restricted area in the West Bank with a mob of other pro-Palestinian protestors. She and the others were throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers to protest Israeli settlements in the region before she was shot in the head and killed. Reports are that Eygi was embedded with a group of Arab men who were in a firefight with IDF forces.

As we noted, Tlaib never posted or spoke of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American hostage who'd been executed by Hamas just as the IDF was closing in to rescue him, but she posted or reposted multiple times about Eygi:

Eygi's body will be flown to Turkey for burial, but before then, the Palestinian Authority held a military funeral for her.

The Times of Israel reports:

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority held a funeral procession Monday for a US-Turkish dual national activist who a witness says was shot and killed by Israeli forces while demonstrating against settlements in the West Bank.

Dozens of mourners — including several leading PA officials — attended the procession. Security forces carried the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, which was draped in a Palestinian flag while a traditional black-and-white checkered scarf covered her face. The 26-year-old’s body was then placed into the back of a Palestinian ambulance.

That's quite a show for an American peace activist who chose to travel to a war zone.

***

