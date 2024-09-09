Palestinian Authority Gives Military Funeral to American Peace Activist

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib finally showed an interest in an American killed in Gaza when Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was reportedly shot by IDF forces after she had entered a restricted area in the West Bank with a mob of other pro-Palestinian protestors. She and the others were throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers to protest Israeli settlements in the region before she was shot in the head and killed. Reports are that Eygi was embedded with a group of Arab men who were in a firefight with IDF forces.

As we noted, Tlaib never posted or spoke of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American hostage who'd been executed by Hamas just as the IDF was closing in to rescue him, but she posted or reposted multiple times about Eygi:

🇮🇱 media: We did it 🇺🇸media: Who knows pic.twitter.com/LOt2r8GKH0 — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 6, 2024

Eygi's body will be flown to Turkey for burial, but before then, the Palestinian Authority held a military funeral for her.

🟡 BREAKING: The funeral for activist Aysenur Ezgi, who was killed by Israel, began in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The body of the 26-year-old Turkish-American dual citizen is being transported from the hospital to the cemetery in a military ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Zce99E742K — red. (@redstreamnet) September 9, 2024

The Times of Israel reports:

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority held a funeral procession Monday for a US-Turkish dual national activist who a witness says was shot and killed by Israeli forces while demonstrating against settlements in the West Bank. Dozens of mourners — including several leading PA officials — attended the procession. Security forces carried the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, which was draped in a Palestinian flag while a traditional black-and-white checkered scarf covered her face. The 26-year-old’s body was then placed into the back of a Palestinian ambulance.

An "activist" being given a military ceremony? 🤔



Got to love the doublethink on display here. They don't even try to hide or deny that this "activist" was a military asset. — NCrosshair (@NCrosshair) September 9, 2024

A military funeral?



Do they know something we don't? https://t.co/gDKY0i28CU — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) September 9, 2024

That’s a fair question — Star Trump: The AI Generation (@RealStarTrump) September 9, 2024

I thought she was American? — Arik Sharon (@ArikSharon2) September 9, 2024

That's funny, I don't see any American flags!! 🤔 — Nima Khoie (@CaptainObvous) September 9, 2024

🤡 — Magical Gains (@AverageSceptic) September 9, 2024

Oh weird she’s not getting buried in USA? What a surprise 😂 — servedbyChef (@ServedbyC) September 9, 2024

She was military and she attacked Israeli soldiers. Why are Palestinians and their sympathizers so stupid? — Diamond Jim (@Diamond73903146) September 9, 2024

Why is a civilian "activist" getting a military funeral... almost as if they're acknowledging she was a military asset. — The Dark Nook FX (@DarkNookShop) September 9, 2024

Why are they doing a military funeral for an activist? — Dr. Doom II (@DrDoomII) September 9, 2024

That's quite a show for an American peace activist who chose to travel to a war zone.

