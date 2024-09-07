Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza

As Twitchy reported earlier, Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot by IDF forces after she had entered a restricted area in the West Bank with a mob of other pro-Palestinian protestors over the weekend. She and the others were reportedly throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers to protest Israeli settlements in the region before she was shot in the head and killed. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo served up one of the worst moral equivalencies we've ever seen, putting executed Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Eygi in the same sentence and blaming America for both deaths.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller they were "aware of the tragic death of an American citizen" and were gathering more information.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Hamas' representative in the U.S. government, demanded from Miller an explanation of how Eygi was killed.

Hey how’d they die, Matt? Was it magic? Who or what killed Aysenur?



Asking on behalf of Americans who want to know. https://t.co/AX318PBGYC — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 6, 2024

We searched Tlaib's timeline for both "hostage" and "Goldberg-Polin" to see what she had to say about the execution of six Hamas hostages, including an American, right before they were about to be rescued by the IDF, but didn't find anything. Her only mention of hostages has been about the GOP holding legislation hostage.

Interesting that you care about Americans, but not about Hersh being executed by Hamas last week.



Is it because… he was Jewish? pic.twitter.com/frswP5NhDT — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 6, 2024

Hey how come all Americans don’t hold equal weight with you, Rashida?



Why didn’t you say anything last week?



Is it because Hersh was Jewish?



Asking on behalf of all Americans to whom you swore to serve equally and without prejudice. — Rachel Feldman (@RaychFeldman) September 6, 2024

I don’t see any tweets when Hamas executed an American hostage. Did I miss them? — 🇺🇸 Chloe 🇺🇸 (@ChloesPlanet) September 6, 2024

She must have heard of him. His parents appeared at the Democratic National Convention to beg for his return; Tlaib was probably outside with the protesters who demanded equal time from a Palestinian speaker.

Wish you had this same energy when Hersh was “found dead.” — Ira Livnat, J.D. (@IraLivnat) September 6, 2024

It was easy Rashida, she was throwing rocks at armed IDF soldiers, and the rules of engagement allow soldiers to shoot back. Maybe you could get a memo going to all your people to not throw rocks at armed military personnel in a war zone. — Amateur Jew (@AmateurJew1) September 6, 2024

Just like the hostages died. By a bullet. But the difference is one is unintentional & the other is murder. IDF does not fire at peaceful demonstrations — Zev Nadel (@ZevNadel) September 6, 2024

So you DO care when Americans are killed?? Just not when they are Jewish?!?! Americans are still waiting for you to just mention the name Hersh Polin-Goldberg. Or was he not American enough for you? — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) September 6, 2024

Why does this American death bother you but you never said anything about Hersh's execution. That's weird, right? — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) September 7, 2024

Went to war zone and attacked soldiers. FAFO. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) September 7, 2024

I think they died of stupidity. Play stupid games.... as the saying goes. — Philipsimo (@SteaderPhil) September 7, 2024

What did she expect when she’s been n a middle of a battle zone?!?! — Michael (@ste74359) September 6, 2024

Unlike Goldberg-Polin, she chose to be in a warzone.

Remember when you asked about the American hostage shot in the head a few days ago? I don’t either. — Scott G, CMT (@srgtrader) September 6, 2024

Reportedly, the group she was embedded with wasn't just throwing rocks — a firefight had broken out and she was in the middle of it.

Probably should stick to throwing fits on campuses-not active war zones. — Craig Howard (@crahow555) September 6, 2024

Try caring as much about this country as you do about Palestinians — Phillyd1207 (@phillyd1207) September 7, 2024

The Hamas caucus is really selective in its outrage. Goldberg-Polin had been held hostage for 11 months before he was executed by his captors, who attacked Israel on October 7, slaughtered 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 250 hostages, none of whom Tlaib has bothered to mention.

***