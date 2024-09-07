Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza

J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot by IDF forces after she had entered a restricted area in the West Bank with a mob of other pro-Palestinian protestors over the weekend. She and the others were reportedly throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers to protest Israeli settlements in the region before she was shot in the head and killed. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo served up one of the worst moral equivalencies we've ever seen, putting executed Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Eygi in the same sentence and blaming America for both deaths.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller they were "aware of the tragic death of an American citizen" and were gathering more information.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Hamas' representative in the U.S. government, demanded from Miller an explanation of how Eygi was killed.

We searched Tlaib's timeline for both "hostage" and "Goldberg-Polin" to see what she had to say about the execution of six Hamas hostages, including an American, right before they were about to be rescued by the IDF, but didn't find anything. Her only mention of hostages has been about the GOP holding legislation hostage.

She must have heard of him. His parents appeared at the Democratic National Convention to beg for his return; Tlaib was probably outside with the protesters who demanded equal time from a Palestinian speaker.

Unlike Goldberg-Polin, she chose to be in a warzone.

Reportedly, the group she was embedded with wasn't just throwing rocks — a firefight had broken out and she was in the middle of it.

The Hamas caucus is really selective in its outrage. Goldberg-Polin had been held hostage for 11 months before he was executed by his captors, who attacked Israel on October 7, slaughtered 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 250 hostages, none of whom Tlaib has bothered to mention.

***

