Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier Saturday, we did a post on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' "potential cyber agenda." There wasn't any information from the Harris campaign about cyber security; Axios reported that we could read the tea leaves from her track record. Or she could hold a press conference to talk about it or put up something policy-related on her website.

Something we've been careful to note on all of these posts about Kamala Harris flip-flopping on all of her positions from her 2020 presidential run is that the 180-degree changes in policy always come from a campaign spokesman and never from Harris herself. For example, Axios reports that a campaign official to them that she no longer supports a ban on plastic straws. Then Axios just acted as transcribers for her campaign:

"She doesn't support banning plastic straws," a campaign official told Axios.

"She cast the tie-breaking vote on the most consequential legislation to combat climate change and create clean energy jobs in history, and as President, she is going to be focused on expanding on that progress."

The most consequential climate change legislation in history? Do you mean the Inflation Reduction Act?

Her values haven't changed. She's still 100 percent in support of the Green New Deal, but plastic straws can stay if the voters like them.

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
It's coming from her minions. CNN's Dana Bash did ask her about her about-face on fracking, to which Harris replied that her values haven't changed. 

Harris has unburdened herself from her previous positions and is only looking forward.

Why is it so hard to get Harris on video explaining the changes to all of her previous policies? Instead, we get reports on what spices she bought.

***

