Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and Understand Kamala's Agenda

Ah, the media. Once a respectable, vaunted institution that spoke truth to power and held the powerful accountable, they've been reduced to the role of Temu Professor Trelawney in service of the Democratic Party.

If Axios wasn't bad enough -- they did try to retcon Kamala Harris' work as border czar -- they decide this headline is a winning strategy for 'reporting' on the presidential candidate who won't do interviews:

Vice President Harris' track record provides tea leaves for her potential cyber agenda https://t.co/bcxj7QhC77 — Axios (@axios) September 6, 2024

They write:



If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential race, she's likely to put her own prosecutorial spin on the Biden administration's already tough cybersecurity policy agenda, experts say. Why it matters: With two months until Election Day, cybersecurity experts are eagerly reading the tea leaves to determine how a Harris-Walz administration would approach cybersecurity issues like nation-state attacks and critical infrastructure protections.

The big picture: Unlike other issues, cybersecurity is mostly nonpartisan. Meaning Harris' approach might not differ from Biden's — or even Trump’s — in many ways. Between the lines: However, Harris' track record on tech and cybersecurity issues in the Senate and as California's attorney general paints a picture of where she might stand out, former government officials told Axios.

How about you demand Kamala answer questions and write negative stories about her refusals every day until she agrees to an interview?

Or here's a tea leaf for you: Kamala has said multiple times she favors using the DOJ and other government agencies to stop 'misinformation' online, and that free speech is a 'privilege'. What do you make of that, Axios?

i'm not listening to press releases from 20 something aides.



she can come out and speak to what she supports and explain the infinite number of changes she's had in last year. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 6, 2024

This will never happen.

FFS. Are you not completely embarrassed by this headline? The tea leaves campaign and you shills are just fine with it. Enemy of the people.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 6, 2024

Absolutely the enemy of the people.

Tea leaves for POTENTIAL agenda? Maybe it’s me, but I always assumed a sitting VP that’s 50 days out from an election, would be expected to have an agenda. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 6, 2024

We all know (and so does Axios) what her agenda is: it's what she ran on in 2020. But that's unpopular, so she's trying to hide it until after the election.

My word. If only we had a profession whose entire purpose was to actually ask questions of politicians rather than "reading tea leaves". This is so stupid. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 6, 2024

So incredibly stupid.

Have you considered pressuring her for her policies instead of reading tea leaves to avoid making her uncomfy? https://t.co/wvhBbdKx79 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 6, 2024

Kamala is so bad at this, she needs scripts for radio interviews.

Once again: the press treats Harris like an ancient civilization, for which we have no surviving written records. https://t.co/ltc7KXfKzL — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 6, 2024

Instead of, ya know, a former prosecutor, Senator, and Vice President.

The American media acts like Rafiki shaking some bones put to read the future instead of actually pressing Kamala Harris to talk about what her policies are. https://t.co/BzfTE5r6K5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2024

Really pathetic, frankly.

Out: Policy proposals



In: Tea leaves https://t.co/6MPkSmU7qk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2024

