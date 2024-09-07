Here's What Biden and the DNC Were Saying About Dick Cheney Not All...
Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and Understand Kamala's Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 07, 2024
ImgFlip

Ah, the media. Once a respectable, vaunted institution that spoke truth to power and held the powerful accountable, they've been reduced to the role of Temu Professor Trelawney in service of the Democratic Party.

If Axios wasn't bad enough -- they did try to retcon Kamala Harris' work as border czar -- they decide this headline is a winning strategy for 'reporting' on the presidential candidate who won't do interviews:

They write:


If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential race, she's likely to put her own prosecutorial spin on the Biden administration's already tough cybersecurity policy agenda, experts say.

Why it matters: With two months until Election Day, cybersecurity experts are eagerly reading the tea leaves to determine how a Harris-Walz administration would approach cybersecurity issues like nation-state attacks and critical infrastructure protections.


The big picture: Unlike other issues, cybersecurity is mostly nonpartisan.

  • Meaning Harris' approach might not differ from Biden's — or even Trump’s — in many ways.

Between the lines: However, Harris' track record on tech and cybersecurity issues in the Senate and as California's attorney general paints a picture of where she might stand out, former government officials told Axios.

How about you demand Kamala answer questions and write negative stories about her refusals every day until she agrees to an interview?

Or here's a tea leaf for you: Kamala has said multiple times she favors using the DOJ and other government agencies to stop 'misinformation' online, and that free speech is a 'privilege'. What do you make of that, Axios?

This will never happen.

Absolutely the enemy of the people.

We all know (and so does Axios) what her agenda is: it's what she ran on in 2020. But that's unpopular, so she's trying to hide it until after the election.

So incredibly stupid.

Kamala is so bad at this, she needs scripts for radio interviews.

Instead of, ya know, a former prosecutor, Senator, and Vice President.

Really pathetic, frankly.

But trust the media!

