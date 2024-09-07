Washington Post Columnist Tells Us Exactly Which Spices Kamala Harris Just Bought

Even the press seemed to get tired of asking President Joe Biden what kind of ice cream he just ordered because it was almost always chocolate chocolate chip. The last we'd heard, he'd ordered the double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone.

Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris doesn't share Biden's love of ice cream, but she is into spices.

Washington Post editorial writer and columnist James Hohmann gives us a comprehensive rundown on Harris' purchases at a spice shop.

Kamala Harris just went to Penzeys Spices and bought Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 7, 2024

If you pay extremely close attention, you may detect an ever-so-slight difference in the Washington Post’s coverage of Harris and Trump. It is subtle, though. https://t.co/0VGr4uND3w — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 7, 2024

Aren't you embarrassed? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 7, 2024

You can't even parody this shit. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) September 7, 2024

Honest question. How do you look at yourself in a mirror and not feel massive amounts of shame? — Magills (@magills_) September 7, 2024

Did Harris put any spices back because she couldn't afford them?

Did you applaud after she ordered? — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) September 7, 2024

Did you need a cigarette after this tweet — Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 7, 2024

Do you remember when you became a sellout? pic.twitter.com/xqlxiKwn0j — Florida Man V- Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) September 7, 2024

Thanks for reporting on the important stuff like this. Nobody else is for some reason. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 7, 2024

This is one of the worst posts of all time. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 7, 2024

Your family must be so proud of the fact that you are now covering Kamala's grocery shopping trips. — Skwerl 1 Actual (@Yo_Squirrely) September 7, 2024

All those years of college are paying off.

Do you get paid money for this kind of reporting? — Denny Halen (@DennyChadHalen) September 7, 2024

He says that he's an editorial writer, so weren't not even sure why he's on the Harris beat.

Why is she shopping for spices instead of trying to fix the country she broke? — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) September 7, 2024

This is bait right — Eric (@The_OtherET) September 7, 2024

"Proud Minnesotan." Explains a lot. — Dundreary (@dundreary) September 7, 2024

Did she happen to mention any policy positions or reasons to vote for her while she was there? — Agkistro (@AgkistroZero) September 7, 2024

Will they take Harris to the hottest spice shop in every town she visits and report back like they did with Biden and his ice cream?

***