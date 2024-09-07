Washington Post Columnist Tells Us Exactly Which Spices Kamala Harris Just Bought

Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 07, 2024
Twitter

Even the press seemed to get tired of asking President Joe Biden what kind of ice cream he just ordered because it was almost always chocolate chocolate chip. The last we'd heard, he'd ordered the double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone.

Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris doesn't share Biden's love of ice cream, but she is into spices. 

Washington Post editorial writer and columnist James Hohmann gives us a comprehensive rundown on Harris' purchases at a spice shop.

Did Harris put any spices back because she couldn't afford them?

All those years of college are paying off.

He says that he's an editorial writer, so weren't not even sure why he's on the Harris beat.

Will they take Harris to the hottest spice shop in every town she visits and report back like they did with Biden and his ice cream?

