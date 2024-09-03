Tom Nichols Asks How America Became Tolerant of Someone So Anti-Military as Trump

As we reported, it's been over a week now since Donald Trump, at the invitation of Gold Star families, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the 13 service members killed in the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The optics were embarrassing for President Joe Biden, who was pictured lounging on the beach in Delaware instead. Remember the CNN debate, where Biden claimed to be the "only president this century, this decade, that doesn't have any troops dying anywhere in the world"?

But it's Trump, who accepted the invitation to Arlington, who doesn't understand the military. MSNBC had Nicolle Wallace confound Trump's nephew, Fred Trump, by asking why service members seem to support Trump. For their part, CNN dug up John McCain's son, who trashed Trump for showing up and said he'd do anything he could to elect Kamala Harris.

They'll have on anyone except the Gold Star families themselves.

In The Atlantic, Tom Nichols asked editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, the one who spread the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax, how America has grown to tolerate a man who shows such disdain for the military.

Donald Trump has openly expressed contempt for military members who have been wounded or killed. In The Atlantic Daily, @RadioFreeTom asks @jeffreygoldberg how America has become so tolerant of a politician who has shown disdain for the U.S. military. https://t.co/rLnHVTpJqn — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 3, 2024

This is a lie and you know it. When even John Bolton refutes that, you need to give it up.



Meanwhile, Biden checked his watch numerous times when he got them killed in a disastrous withdrawal.



Not a Trump supporter, but you can kindly go to hell. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 3, 2024

When did he do this and where is your proof? (Hint: he didn’t and you don’t have any) — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) September 3, 2024

Donald Trump dumped my uncle out of his wheelchair at ANC and called him a sucker. He lost all his arms and legs in a war. I’m so mad right now. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 3, 2024

This is total horseshit. The Atlantic is a very unreliable far left mouthpiece for the Democrats. Did I mention they lie? — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) September 3, 2024

"Donald Trump has openly expressed contempt for military members who have been wounded or killed." - And if you are stupid enough to believe that b.s. then you will believe anything. As TDS hoaxes go it was one of the most far fetched. — UserName (@USPSAProduction) September 3, 2024

Pure, unadulterated, unfettered, propaganda. — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) September 3, 2024

A subtle reminder that every hit piece about the Arlington incident is a hit against the families who invited Trump. https://t.co/4ggy8wEnqz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Why wasn't the president there? At least Harris put out a post marking the anniversary, even though she's never met with any of the families.

