Tom Nichols Asks How America Became Tolerant of Someone So Anti-Military as Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported, it's been over a week now since Donald Trump, at the invitation of Gold Star families, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the 13 service members killed in the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The optics were embarrassing for President Joe Biden, who was pictured lounging on the beach in Delaware instead. Remember the CNN debate, where Biden claimed to be the "only president this century, this decade, that doesn't have any troops dying anywhere in the world"?

But it's Trump, who accepted the invitation to Arlington, who doesn't understand the military. MSNBC had Nicolle Wallace confound Trump's nephew, Fred Trump, by asking why service members seem to support Trump. For their part, CNN dug up John McCain's son, who trashed Trump for showing up and said he'd do anything he could to elect Kamala Harris.

They'll have on anyone except the Gold Star families themselves.

In The Atlantic, Tom Nichols asked editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, the one who spread the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax, how America has grown to tolerate a man who shows such disdain for the military.

Why wasn't the president there? At least Harris put out a post marking the anniversary, even though she's never met with any of the families.

***

