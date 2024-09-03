MSNBC Brings on Donald Trump's Nephew to Trash His Support for the Military

It's been more than a week now since Donald Trump was photographed at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the 13 service members killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. As you can see by the chyron across Nicolle Wallace's show on MSNBC, "fallout continues" from Trump's cemetery visit. We considered the matter settled when the Gold Star families all posted videos supporting Trump's presence — he was invited and he showed up, while President Biden lounged at the beach. The "fallout" is that it shamed both Biden and Kamala Harris, who at least had an intern put out a post marking the anniversary.

As we'll tell you later, CNN dug up John McCain's son to say he was appalled by the photo op and will do whatever he can to get Harris elected … what a shock. But before we get to that, Wallace talks to Trump's nephew Fred Trump and confounds him by asking why the military seems to support Trump when he considers them all suckers and losers.

Donald Trump's nephew: Donald Trump doesn't give a s—t about service members. Donald believes in Donald pic.twitter.com/czBLVx3Tqr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 3, 2024

Was Mary Trump too busy campaigning for Harris to make an appearance, so they had to go with Fred?

It is now Tuesday and the MSM instead of having gold star family members on to talk about why they support Trump over Harris, the media looks for no name family members of Trump's that do not like him to tell why they are supporting Harris over Trump. https://t.co/EEjK4OssWg — Matthew Battle (@librab103) September 3, 2024

Well Tim Walz lied about serving in war.



You might wanna explain that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 3, 2024

The dude who was lazy and got fired so now he's grifting selling books and interview on media networks? That's the guy you pick to highlight? — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) September 3, 2024

Kamala must have received some bad polling from military members and their families. Why else would they be berating us with this horse shit🤫 — Kenny Wayne Shoeshh🤫 (@KenWayneShoeshh) September 3, 2024

This is the brother of Mary Trump, both of whom are still mad about money. When people turn on their family, listen to them. Those are bad people. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) September 3, 2024

It’s election time. The only time these hyenas come out — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) September 3, 2024

LOL



Donald flew half away around the world as president to surprise visit US troops in Iraq for Thanksgiving.



That one trip is more than Joe and Kamala did combined… — Breezy P (@NeverGetGot) September 3, 2024

"Why do you think the military people support him?" "I have no idea." THINK ABOUT THAT. — Beryl Wells Hamilton (@manonsspring) September 3, 2024

They must be suckers.

Now do Walz's brother..... — San Soo Guy (@Idahoguy74) September 3, 2024

We had a feeling Jeff Walz wasn't going to get the red-carpet treatment like Mary Trump.

