MSNBC Brings on Donald Trump's Nephew to Trash His Support for the Military

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitter

It's been more than a week now since Donald Trump was photographed at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the 13 service members killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. As you can see by the chyron across Nicolle Wallace's show on MSNBC, "fallout continues" from Trump's cemetery visit. We considered the matter settled when the Gold Star families all posted videos supporting Trump's presence — he was invited and he showed up, while President Biden lounged at the beach. The "fallout" is that it shamed both Biden and Kamala Harris, who at least had an intern put out a post marking the anniversary.

As we'll tell you later, CNN dug up John McCain's son to say he was appalled by the photo op and will do whatever he can to get Harris elected … what a shock. But before we get to that, Wallace talks to Trump's nephew Fred Trump and confounds him by asking why the military seems to support Trump when he considers them all suckers and losers.

Was Mary Trump too busy campaigning for Harris to make an appearance, so they had to go with Fred?

They must be suckers.

We had a feeling Jeff Walz wasn't going to get the red-carpet treatment like Mary Trump.

***

