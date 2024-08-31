Will Tim Walz’s Brother Get the Mary Trump Treatment From the Media?

Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies fo...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember when President Donald Trump's niece, Mary, published her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man"? You probably had never heard of Mary Trump before, but suddenly she was all over cable news. She was not too happy with CNN last year when it broadcasted Donald Trump's flight taking off. "Seriously, CNN? Do you need to show us Donald’s plane taking off?" she asked. "Donald Trump will be arraigned tomorrow in a New York City courtroom to face 34 charges—that’s what matters. How he gets to the courtroom isn’t news."

She was interviewed by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC to explain how her uncle normalized "outrageous behavior." She also talked with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News about her book and appeared on numerous podcasts. She was also surrounded by the media at the Democratic National Convention:

Now we're wondering if Jeff Walz, brother of Tim Walz, will be getting the same red carpet treatment. He posted on Facebook that he hadn't spoken to his brother in eight years and suggested he might get on stage with Trump:

"I've thought hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

If J.D. Vance had a brother who posted that to Facebook, his brother would already be booked on all of the Sunday shows.

"The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," he said in a comment.

"Haven't spoke to him in 8 years. I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology."

"My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after."

All the comments stemmed from a March 30, 2023 post after Trump was convicted where Jeff Walz said: "We've just become a third world banana republic."

Let's see how many interview invitations Jeff Walz receives.

We'd forgotten how quickly MSNBC's Jen Psaki set up an interview with Kerry Kennedy trashing her brother:

He's America's dad … he has a lot of people to connect with.

Mary Trump, Kerry Kennedy … how soon until Jeff Walz gets his time in the spotlight?

***

