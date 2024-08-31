Will Tim Walz’s Brother Get the Mary Trump Treatment From the Media?

Remember when President Donald Trump's niece, Mary, published her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man"? You probably had never heard of Mary Trump before, but suddenly she was all over cable news. She was not too happy with CNN last year when it broadcasted Donald Trump's flight taking off. "Seriously, CNN? Do you need to show us Donald’s plane taking off?" she asked. "Donald Trump will be arraigned tomorrow in a New York City courtroom to face 34 charges—that’s what matters. How he gets to the courtroom isn’t news."

She was interviewed by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC to explain how her uncle normalized "outrageous behavior." She also talked with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News about her book and appeared on numerous podcasts. She was also surrounded by the media at the Democratic National Convention:

Former President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, a fierce critic of her uncle, is in Chicago during the DNC.



“I am so proud and excited to be here in Chicago for this historic moment in time,” she wrote on X. “We’re not going back!”



Follow live: https://t.co/0pKSbdiTEX pic.twitter.com/qepkydmUo0 — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2024

Now we're wondering if Jeff Walz, brother of Tim Walz, will be getting the same red carpet treatment. He posted on Facebook that he hadn't spoken to his brother in eight years and suggested he might get on stage with Trump:

"I've thought hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

If J.D. Vance had a brother who posted that to Facebook, his brother would already be booked on all of the Sunday shows.

JUST IN: Tim Walz's brother says he is considering joining forces with Trump, says his brother is "not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."



Jeff Walz's Facebook profile was discovered by @LauraLoomer who found several stunning posts.



"The stories… pic.twitter.com/5mWP242keh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2024

"The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," he said in a comment. "Haven't spoke to him in 8 years. I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology." "My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after." All the comments stemmed from a March 30, 2023 post after Trump was convicted where Jeff Walz said: "We've just become a third world banana republic."

Let's see how many interview invitations Jeff Walz receives.

Tim Walz's brother speaking out against him is incredibly relevant and telling. How do I know? Because the press told me Trump's niece mouthing off was the most relevant thing ever.



Sorry, I didn't make the rules. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2024

Everyone knows Tim Walz is a fraud… even his family. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 31, 2024

The media was quick to cover RFK Jr’s sister who spoke out against him, but you will NOT see the story about Tim Walz brother Jeff covered anywhere on the MSM — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 31, 2024

We'd forgotten how quickly MSNBC's Jen Psaki set up an interview with Kerry Kennedy trashing her brother:

Kerry Kennedy: I am disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant efforts to desecrate my father's memory. pic.twitter.com/iW8pmRQRdn — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2024

If MSNBC has made Trump’s annoying and extremely unpleasant niece Mary a mainstay on its network then I think they’re obligated to give some screen time to Walz’s brother https://t.co/N67QJFTCyD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 31, 2024

Tim Walz is weird, fake, and cringe — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 31, 2024

Jeff Walz knows exactly what a nut job his brother is. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 31, 2024

Let's see some dirty "Tampon Tim" laundry out of Jeff. I'm sure he's got some great stories. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 31, 2024

Tim Walz’s brother calling him out? Sounds like a family feud with some serious drama.



If you’re looking for real leadership, it’s clear Walz isn’t the guy — John (@johnEiid) August 31, 2024

So much for the family man vibe. He hasn’t talked to his family in 8 years?! — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) August 31, 2024

He's America's dad … he has a lot of people to connect with.

If Jeff Walz endorsed Trump on stage, the media would write that Trump was separating families again. — Nate Baker (@NateBakerMO) August 31, 2024

Mary Trump, Kerry Kennedy … how soon until Jeff Walz gets his time in the spotlight?

