Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tries to Get a 'USA' Chant Going, Fails

Ah, second gentleman Doug Emhoff — progressive sex symbol and America's "Dad-in-Chief" — went to Michigan to campaign for his wife. Not a lot of attention was paid to Emhoff until Kamala Harris was installed as the Democratic presidential nominee by party elites, but here's out there now campaigning for the job of first gentleman.

Here's a quick clip of Emhoff trying to get a chant of "USA!" started at a Harris rally.

Progressive sex symbol indeed. "You can say it" is the "Please clap" of 2024.

To be fair, most Democrats have never heard that. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 29, 2024

Coming from him it is so disingenuous. — Marti Grace (@MartiKomnick) August 29, 2024

It's like he was pushing some revolting notion that this is a great country and he's all for America first.

Dude is a clown. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2024

It’s so hard to get a group of Marxist Socialists to chant for the country they are doing everything they can to destroy…. — Bruce (@ChloesDadBB) August 29, 2024

We don't have a longer clip, so we don't know if Emhoff talks out loud about his wife's policies either.

The new masculinity! — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 29, 2024

It’s foreign to all of them. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) August 29, 2024

"But it burns! It burns!" — Signal Squid (@SignalSquid) August 29, 2024

Donald Trump doesn't have to give his supporters permission to break into a "USA!" chant. We imagine everyone in the crowd looking around to see if anyone else was doing it and it wasn't xenophobic.

You can’t fake patriotism — Con (@ConGayBot) August 29, 2024

Dukakis tank moment — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) August 29, 2024

It’s just not in them. The left aren’t patriotic at their core and it shows. — MAGALucy (@MAGALucy) August 29, 2024

America is so fucked up that people don't know if saying "USA" out loud will be praised or if they will be called racist and arrested 🤡



All thanks to the party of joy and the MSM propaganda machine... — LA_Trader (@RealLATrader) August 29, 2024

You see how hard it is for this commie rabble to be authentic in their praise and love for this country? Its all right before your eyes. Anyone denying has marinated every pore of themselves in the communist kool-aid. Inauthentic and pathetic. — Anti-Communist Till Death (@EnriqueGMas1) August 29, 2024

I applaud him for trying but Harris’ constituents hate America and want to see it destroyed. — ❤️‍🔥RNcat❤️‍🔥 (@RNcat50) August 29, 2024

Let's just say ... I appreciate the attempt. — Tom Reynolds (@slim_reynolds) August 29, 2024

Emhoff and Harris are campaigning on joy, not patriotism. Look at all the joy in the crowd.

