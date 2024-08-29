Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tries to Get a 'USA' Chant Going, Fails

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't...
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on August 29, 2024
Twitter

Ah, second gentleman Doug Emhoff — progressive sex symbol and America's "Dad-in-Chief" — went to Michigan to campaign for his wife. Not a lot of attention was paid to Emhoff until Kamala Harris was installed as the Democratic presidential nominee by party elites, but here's out there now campaigning for the job of first gentleman.

Here's a quick clip of Emhoff trying to get a chant of "USA!" started at a Harris rally.

Progressive sex symbol indeed. "You can say it" is the "Please clap" of 2024.

It's like he was pushing some revolting notion that this is a great country and he's all for America first.

We don't have a longer clip, so we don't know if Emhoff talks out loud about his wife's policies either.

Donald Trump doesn't have to give his supporters permission to break into a "USA!" chant. We imagine everyone in the crowd looking around to see if anyone else was doing it and it wasn't xenophobic.

Emhoff and Harris are campaigning on joy, not patriotism. Look at all the joy in the crowd.

***

