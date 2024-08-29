Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN released excerpts from Dana Bash's interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and Bash set up multiple choices for Harris to explain her flip-flopping on all the issues she ran on in 2020. The key takeaway is her values haven't changed … she doesn't support the Green New Deal anymore, but she does want to continue the Biden-Harris administration's important work on climate change.

"The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time," she told Bash.

Aaron Rupar's understudy Acyn posted the excerpt, apparently thinking it made Harris look good. So she's for fracking and against EV mandates now, right?

The Harris-Walz campaign's Brian Fallon stepped in to translate:

VP Harris explains shifts away from 2019 positions on Green New Deal and fracking by noting how the Biden admin’s clean energy investments have proven the ability to make progress on climate without those past stances https://t.co/yIxRgcP6g1 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 29, 2024

Oh, thanks for clearing that up for us.

Awe, look at you, smothering her word salad with ranch dressing. You're doing just swell, Brian. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 29, 2024

Literally none of this was explained. Look at you go. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 29, 2024

You’re using the word “explains” and I don’t think you know what it means. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) August 29, 2024

Are these "explanations" in the room with us right now? — Archimusik (@Archimusik) August 29, 2024

None of what you’re saying is true. None. Terrible look by you doing this. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 29, 2024

That’s…not what she said. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 29, 2024

Is this the wrong clip because she explains none of that whatsoever — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) August 29, 2024

That’s literally the opposite of what she said: “my values have not changed” — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 29, 2024

Can you point me to her quote about this? — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) August 29, 2024

I haven't been able to watch it yet, but this is the EDITED version, right? We would love to see the parts that were edited out. — ababykitty (@ababykitty1) August 29, 2024

She's just saying that the existing approaches to climate change are working … like the $7.5 billion that has been spent to construct seven EV charging stations.

You were really counting on no one watching that clown show, weren’t you? — davenewman (@davenewman) August 29, 2024

