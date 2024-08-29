Illegal Immigrants Try to Board School Buses in California
Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on August 29, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN released excerpts from Dana Bash's interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and Bash set up multiple choices for Harris to explain her flip-flopping on all the issues she ran on in 2020. The key takeaway is her values haven't changed … she doesn't support the Green New Deal anymore, but she does want to continue the Biden-Harris administration's important work on climate change.

"The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time," she told Bash.

Aaron Rupar's understudy Acyn posted the excerpt, apparently thinking it made Harris look good. So she's for fracking and against EV mandates now, right?

The Harris-Walz campaign's Brian Fallon stepped in to translate:

Oh, thanks for clearing that up for us.

She's just saying that the existing approaches to climate change are working … like the $7.5 billion that has been spent to construct seven EV charging stations.

***

BRIAN FALLON CLIMATE CHANGE CNN DANA BASH INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS

