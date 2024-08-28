Pope Francis: It’s a Grave Sin to Consciously Push Back Migrants

As this editor has said, he identifies as Catholic. He grew up in the Methodist Church but married a Catholic, raised two children as Catholics and sent them to Catholic schools, and attends Mass now and then. So this might not mean as much to me as it does actual Catholics, but this editor has heard plenty of complaints about our "woke" Pope Francis.

There are different levels of sins, but the Vatican News reported that Pope Francis called it a "grave sin" to systematically work to push back migrants.

“There are those who systematically work to push back migrants. When this is done consciously, it is a grave sin.”



At the General Audience, Pope Francis makes an appeal for each of us to welcome migrants who leave their homes in search of a better life.https://t.co/5815ktwHsp pic.twitter.com/aC2j32wYey — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) August 28, 2024

Pope Francis says it is a “grave sin” for people to reject migrants in their countries.



“There are those who work systematically and with every means to reject migrants. And this, when done with conscience and responsibility is a grave sin.” pic.twitter.com/0Qf5DvcAFA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 28, 2024





It seems kind of self-defeating for the head of the Catholic Church to encourage unrestricted immigration of Muslims into European countries to set up their own communities governed by Sharia law. As we've reported, in England you can be arrested for a Facebook post about migrants. Scotland's new hate speech law promises to prosecute those who "criticize migrants." On New Year's Eve in 2015, dozens of women were sexually assaulted in Cologne, Germany, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent.

But no, according to the Pope, they're just looking for a better life.

This isn't just an issue with this Pope, it's an issue with. many church leaders in many denominations (including my own). It is emphatically NOT sinful to expect law and order -- which keeps the very people in question safe. Accusing good, faithful people of such moral failings… https://t.co/TYhI7XOYbz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2024

The Catholic church in particular is undermining our immigration laws by enabling “refugees” to skirt them. They are basically being used and exploited by the communist left. This Pope has been wrong about so many issues, and his tenure has damaged the world. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) August 28, 2024

Catholic Charities and other NGOs have been assisting illegal immigrants for years, helping them on both sides of the border.

So we Catholics are in grave sin if we don’t want to be overrun by illegal immigration in our countries? Another appallingly confusing statement by Pope Francis that runs counter to the Catechism and what it teaches of how to have just, controlled, immigration. — Nathaniel Lawrence (@thundersnownate) August 28, 2024

I love the Church.



This pope however, is a fool. — Sean Gray (@SeansGravy) August 28, 2024

Military age men who believe we should be conquered by Islam by whatever means. May God help your understanding — Pete (@EelTap1) August 28, 2024

The Roman Catholic Church is one of the wealthiest entities in the world. You have plenty of money to take care of them in Rome — Stock Comm Group (@stockcommgroup) August 28, 2024

There is plenty of room at the Vatican. How many has he received? pic.twitter.com/sxybCpdt0S — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 28, 2024

He says all this from within a walled fortress. — Your Ole Pal Datagod (@datagod) August 28, 2024

When he demolishes the wall around the Vatican, I might take notice. Until then, I just think he's a cretin.



Oh and I was brought up a Catholic. — Sir Peter Morris: Just fed up of all the nonsense. (@petemorristwit) August 28, 2024

Yes well he seems to forget that it is important that laws are most often set in place to bring order and safety to the people of the n nation. God is a God of order. Laws on immigration require legal and lawful entry. Thus unlawful entry is to be rejected but lawful is welcomed — ShofarSounder (@ShofarSounder) August 28, 2024

He talks about "safe and legal" immigration. There are not many of us who have objected to legal immigration and legal migrants. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) August 28, 2024

Our pope apparently doesn’t understand the difference between knocking at the door and asking for help and breaking in one’s house and demanding provision — Dennis Jordan (@DennisMJordan) August 28, 2024

He says living behind a wall — Naive_Ahole (@CowboyKelevra) August 28, 2024

Is there a Bible reference to that sin? The Catholic Church is making a mockery of Christianity. — Peter (@somtrek) August 28, 2024

Past migrants came to work, get educated, learn English, assimilate & obey the law. The current crop pay cartels to break in, enabling their power & violence, and then signs up for welfare benefits from Uncle Sucker at the gate, if not commit crimes. They are not the same. — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) August 28, 2024

This is false. Catholic social teaching affirms the right of states to safeguard and control their borders. This is qualified, but there’s no absolute right of immigrants to cross borders.



By the way, I was an immigration attorney with Catholic Social Services for 11 years. — Timothy F. Mulligan, Jr. (@TFMulliganEsq) August 28, 2024

A lot of people are wondering when the Vatican is going to open its gates and take in migrants.

***