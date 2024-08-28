Pope Francis: It’s a Grave Sin to Consciously Push Back Migrants

Folksy Tim Walz Warns That Project 2025 Gives Donald Trump Unchecked Power
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

As this editor has said, he identifies as Catholic. He grew up in the Methodist Church but married a Catholic, raised two children as Catholics and sent them to Catholic schools, and attends Mass now and then. So this might not mean as much to me as it does actual Catholics, but this editor has heard plenty of complaints about our "woke" Pope Francis.

There are different levels of sins, but the Vatican News reported that Pope Francis called it a "grave sin" to systematically work to push back migrants.


It seems kind of self-defeating for the head of the Catholic Church to encourage unrestricted immigration of Muslims into European countries to set up their own communities governed by Sharia law. As we've reported, in England you can be arrested for a Facebook post about migrants. Scotland's new hate speech law promises to prosecute those who "criticize migrants." On New Year's Eve in 2015, dozens of women were sexually assaulted in Cologne, Germany, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent.

But no, according to the Pope, they're just looking for a better life.

Catholic Charities and other NGOs have been assisting illegal immigrants for years, helping them on both sides of the border.

A lot of people are wondering when the Vatican is going to open its gates and take in migrants.

***

