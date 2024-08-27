Hundreds of Former GOP Staffers Call Another Trump Term ‘Untenable’

Remember when 51 former intelligence officers signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation? Or more recently, when 16 Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter warning that Donald Trump's reelection could lead to lasting harm to the global economy? Then-candidate Joe Biden took advantage to brag about how Nobel-winning economists said Trump's economic plan would lead to recession. That was right about the same time that Wikipedia edited its definition of "recession," adding the line, "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."

Wait until you hear this: more than 200 former Republican staffers have signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris for president, saying another Trump term would be "untenable."

More than 200 George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney aides endorse Kamala Harris https://t.co/GnBiCv4Xzu — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2024

Did you catch that? The hundreds endorsing Harris over Trump worked for President George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

The Hill reports:

More than 200 former aides to the three GOP presidential nominees who preceded former President Trump in 2016 — former President George W. Bush, former Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday. The majority of the group also endorsed President Biden in 2020. The group wrote a letter announcing the endorsement, USA Today first reported. … “Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. That’s to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable,” the Republicans wrote. They added, “At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions.

BOO! Project 2025, which Trump has disavowed, has suddenly become his policy agenda again. Unlike Harris, Trump has prominently put his agenda on his website.

What a surprise that they also endorsed Joe Biden in 2020; would they still be endorsing him if he hadn't been forced out of the race? Probably.

Welp that seals Trumps fate. How can he recover from Chad Adler, the finance intern on the 2012 Romney campaign endorsing against him? No joke, that is seriously one of the names and titles. https://t.co/DYlYUR8w1X — Mitchell Brown (@MitchBrown_GOP) August 26, 2024

Yes, that Chad Adler.

Holy crap! This is BIG. I mean I know a lot of you won't take the time to read their letter but when one, "Chad Adler, Finance Intern - Romney 2012" makes a bold stand like this it demands your attention! https://t.co/P9Wk9e1xkw pic.twitter.com/yaJNfye3mg — Justin Evan Smith (@TheJustinEvan) August 27, 2024

Chad needs a job? — Jim Rossi (@Jim__Rossi) August 27, 2024

Probably. Interning for the Romney campaign didn't turn into a White House staffer gig. And the list includes plenty of 2008 McCain interns.

I’m already voting for Trump, you don’t need to give me more reasons to do so. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 26, 2024

That's more of an endorsement for Trump — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 27, 2024

That’s more than 200 reasons why I’m voting for Trump! 😂 — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 27, 2024

This is one of the best endorsements for Trump — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) August 26, 2024

Lots of former interns on that list. Y'all are clowns — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) August 27, 2024

LoL, becauss they're not smart enough to know that era of the @GOP is over. That type of "Republican" will never win another election again. With or without cheating by the Dems. So tell them to take their last breath with Kamala if they feel the need to. — Jersey Joe (@JerseyJ0E) August 27, 2024

Rino's endorsing Kamala proves Trump is the right man for the job — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 27, 2024

Alexa? Who are the 200 biggest tools in Washington? — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) August 27, 2024

It just proves there was always just a uniparty. Trump is the first President to represent the working class against the corrupt elites. — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) August 26, 2024

Oh wow, hundreds of members of the deep state have endorsed Kamala? That's a Kamala win 😉🤡 — Rasputin Polls (@AlvinIpswitch) August 26, 2024

Those names are the reason we elected Trump — Bobby Diesel 🇺🇸 (@TheSaltySlim) August 26, 2024

Their weakness is how we got Trump in the first place. A smart Republican Party would have nominated Romney again and gotten us back on track.

It is too bad that the endorsements of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are a million times more consequential than a letter from Romney interns.

***