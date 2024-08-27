Politico Is Greatly Offended by J.D. Vance Pointing Out Kamala Harris Is Joe...
Hundreds of Former GOP Staffers Call Another Trump Term ‘Untenable’

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Remember when 51 former intelligence officers signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation? Or more recently, when 16 Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter warning that Donald Trump's reelection could lead to lasting harm to the global economy? Then-candidate Joe Biden took advantage to brag about how Nobel-winning economists said Trump's economic plan would lead to recession. That was right about the same time that Wikipedia edited its definition of "recession," adding the line, "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."

Wait until you hear this: more than 200 former Republican staffers have signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris for president, saying another Trump term would be "untenable." 

Did you catch that? The hundreds endorsing Harris over Trump worked for President George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

The Hill reports:

More than 200 former aides to the three GOP presidential nominees who preceded former President Trump in 2016 — former President George W. Bush, former Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday.

The majority of the group also endorsed President Biden in 2020. The group wrote a letter announcing the endorsement, USA Today first reported.

“Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. That’s to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable,” the Republicans wrote.

They added, “At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions.

BOO! Project 2025, which Trump has disavowed, has suddenly become his policy agenda again. Unlike Harris, Trump has prominently put his agenda on his website.

What a surprise that they also endorsed Joe Biden in 2020; would they still be endorsing him if he hadn't been forced out of the race? Probably.

Yes, that Chad Adler.

Probably. Interning for the Romney campaign didn't turn into a White House staffer gig. And the list includes plenty of 2008 McCain interns.

Their weakness is how we got Trump in the first place. A smart Republican Party would have nominated Romney again and gotten us back on track.

It is too bad that the endorsements of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are a million times more consequential than a letter from Romney interns.

***

