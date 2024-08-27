Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many...
HRC President Wants to 'Reimagine' Democracy 'More Revolutionary' Than the Founders Did

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on August 27, 2024
Meme

We still have some leftovers from the Democratic National Convention, which the betting markets saw as giving the Trump campaign a bump. Someone on X said it well: the reason Kamala Harris didn't get a bump from the convention is that the media had already hyped it to levels she couldn't reach. Spreading the rumor that Beyoncé was going to perform was pretty cheap.

Back when Piers Morgan was debating Ben Shapiro about gun control, Shapiro slipped Morgan a copy of the Constitution, which Morgan wrote off as "your little book." We were informed by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture that "worship of the written word" is a characteristic of "whiteness." We get it — you don't like the Constutition.

At the DNC, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign and a Kamala Harris surrogate, said that a Harris-Walz administration would be our change to "reimagine" democracy in a much more revolutionary way than the founding fathers wrote it down "on that little piece of paper."

That's why they need to pack the Supreme Court. There are too many conservatives there who worship the written word when they should be using their power to reimagine our country in a way that benefits everyone.

Yep, like President Barack Obama they lament that they're "constrained" by the Consitution.

As James Lindsay says, the issue is never about the issue, the issue is always the revolution. They're all Marxists for whom that "little piece of paper" gets in the way of destroying the country.

***

 

