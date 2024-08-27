HRC President Wants to 'Reimagine' Democracy 'More Revolutionary' Than the Founders Did

We still have some leftovers from the Democratic National Convention, which the betting markets saw as giving the Trump campaign a bump. Someone on X said it well: the reason Kamala Harris didn't get a bump from the convention is that the media had already hyped it to levels she couldn't reach. Spreading the rumor that Beyoncé was going to perform was pretty cheap.

Back when Piers Morgan was debating Ben Shapiro about gun control, Shapiro slipped Morgan a copy of the Constitution, which Morgan wrote off as "your little book." We were informed by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture that "worship of the written word" is a characteristic of "whiteness." We get it — you don't like the Constutition.

At the DNC, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign and a Kamala Harris surrogate, said that a Harris-Walz administration would be our change to "reimagine" democracy in a much more revolutionary way than the founding fathers wrote it down "on that little piece of paper."

Human rights campaign @HRC president says quiet part out loud:



“We can’t just worry about protecting democracy… we have to reimagine it”



“More revolutionary than what our founders put down on that little piece of paper”



Little piece of paper??



You mean the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/kV8ooIqMza — Outspoken (@GetOutspokenUSA) August 26, 2024

She should move to Venezuela, China, Cuba and reimagine democracy there. She'll be successful there. — Lina Szough (@voteREDRED) August 26, 2024

She doesn’t like the Constitution. Because it stops her. — samlong (@samlong70708373) August 26, 2024

Yes, that's what they mean. That little piece of paper that they totally hate and are intent on destroying every provision.



That's the one. Correct. — MyMoneyMyValues (@MyValuesMedia) August 26, 2024

I don't understand why they don't just move to North Korea or China, where their vision of a "perfect society" already exists. — EliasXX (@EliasXX19) August 26, 2024

Ratified 235 years ago, the "little piece of paper" has served to make the USA the most free country in the history of the world.



BTW the brilliant document set up a Constitutional Republic, not a pure democracy. — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) August 27, 2024

That's why they need to pack the Supreme Court. There are too many conservatives there who worship the written word when they should be using their power to reimagine our country in a way that benefits everyone.

The Bill of Rights is a "little piece of paper" and we must "reimagine" democracy.



This is a top Kamala surrogate.



She means communism.



pic.twitter.com/NNRosAFfnc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2024

The Harris campaign wants to literally rewrite the Constitution by destroying the first and second amendments. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 26, 2024

"We have to reimagine it for people that look and love like us at the center"



I am so sorry that the Bill of Rights was written for all Americans and doesn't specifically mention you by name. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/h6h0ANYAQf — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 26, 2024

THIS is what an ignorant person looks like.



She has zero respect for what the Founders did for this country and gave their lives.



Go to another country and tell us in a year about that little "piece of paper". — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 26, 2024

How about this woman reimagines herself out of the United States if she doesn’t like it? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 26, 2024

"... it's about reimagining freedom and this American story in a way that's more revolutionary."



In other words, they're revolutionaries trying to fundamentally transform America, and they won't be bound by the Constitution. — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) August 26, 2024

Yep, like President Barack Obama they lament that they're "constrained" by the Consitution.

No, it is a legal binding contract that protects our inherent God-given rights and secures the government's ability to serve us so long as they do so.



If our leaders fail to uphold the Bill of Rights then they forfeit their leadership and We, The People take over. — Jessica Marie Baumgartner (@jessmbaum) August 26, 2024

Reimagining democracy equals Marxism for them. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) August 26, 2024

As James Lindsay says, the issue is never about the issue, the issue is always the revolution. They're all Marxists for whom that "little piece of paper" gets in the way of destroying the country.

***