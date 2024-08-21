Let Us Help You Out: Trump Campaign OWNS Kamala, Launches a New Website...
First They Came for the Centi-Millionaires
Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz...
50 Veterans From Congress Sign Open Letter to Tim Walz
Axios Continues to Beclown Itself, Says Latinos Think Failed Border Czar Kamala Is...
Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted
Desperate for ANY Positive Achievement, Kamala Lackeys Get Vapors Over Her Handling of...
Dem Strategist Praises Guy Who Cheated on His First Wife With Nanny for...
CNN Journo Fact-Checks JD Vance's Joke About Why the Dem Convention Is in...
Guess Why Kamala's Plane Circled O'Hare for FIFTEEN Minutes (Don't Let Them Lecture...
RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency
Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a...
WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not...
RFK Dropping Out? Endorsing Trump?! Kamala Campaign Terrified!

Betting Markets Indicate SOMEBODY Is Getting a Dem Convention Bump (No, NOT Harris-Walz)

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo, File

We're now on day three of the Democratic National Convention, and so far Americans watching have heard from Doug Emhoff, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The amount of lies, gaslighting, projection and hypocrisy has been off the charts, and maybe a lot of people are seeing through it. 

Advertisement

The regular polls are one thing but let's take a look at what a couple of Dem convention days have done for what people are doing with their money in the betting markets. So far it looks like somebody is getting a convention bump, but not the Dem nominee: 

You mean Joe Biden yelling at everybody well past his bedtime didn't do very much to move the needle in Kamala's direction? 

Maybe the Dems will pull a Marlon Brando and instead have Harris' speech delivered by an activist of some sort. They know the more she's heard the less she'll be liked. 

Recommended

Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC
justmindy
Advertisement

The media's trying to help bail Harris out of her proposals backfire as fast as they can.

That's the same reason the Dems are limiting Harris' speeches and certainly not allowing her to do any press conferences or sit-down interviews. We'll see which way these numbers go after her acceptance speech Thursday night.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC
justmindy
50 Veterans From Congress Sign Open Letter to Tim Walz
Brett T.
Guess Why Kamala's Plane Circled O'Hare for FIFTEEN Minutes (Don't Let Them Lecture YOU on Going Green)
Amy Curtis
Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted
Brett T.
Axios Continues to Beclown Itself, Says Latinos Think Failed Border Czar Kamala Is Better on Immigration
Amy Curtis
CNN Journo Fact-Checks JD Vance's Joke About Why the Dem Convention Is in Chicago
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC justmindy
Advertisement