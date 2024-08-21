Betting Markets Indicate SOMEBODY Is Getting a Dem Convention Bump (No, NOT Harris-Walz)

We're now on day three of the Democratic National Convention, and so far Americans watching have heard from Doug Emhoff, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The amount of lies, gaslighting, projection and hypocrisy has been off the charts, and maybe a lot of people are seeing through it.

The regular polls are one thing but let's take a look at what a couple of Dem convention days have done for what people are doing with their money in the betting markets. So far it looks like somebody is getting a convention bump, but not the Dem nominee:

Good morning. After two days of the DNC, Trump has now opened up a 5% lead over Kamala in ⁦@Polymarket⁩ gambling odds. Kamala has gone from a +10 favorite to -5 underdog in less than a week. pic.twitter.com/ugMyHwoEuh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2024

Trump’s lead in the odds is up to 5%. pic.twitter.com/uDguZkd116 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 21, 2024

You mean Joe Biden yelling at everybody well past his bedtime didn't do very much to move the needle in Kamala's direction?

Trump gets a bump from Kamala’s convention lol — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 21, 2024

Maybe the Dems will pull a Marlon Brando and instead have Harris' speech delivered by an activist of some sort. They know the more she's heard the less she'll be liked.

On the night both Obamas spoke at the DNC, Trump’s number in the betting markets went up. https://t.co/vDfmL0wwCm — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 21, 2024

Well dems going full communist wasn’t gonna pay off. https://t.co/SoATvTVqCA — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) August 21, 2024

The media's trying to help bail Harris out of her proposals backfire as fast as they can.

The more the Democrats have been exposed to a national audience, the higher Trump's odds have risen. I love this country. https://t.co/5PCXT65OIm — Jordan Doufexis (@JordanDoufexis) August 21, 2024

That's the same reason the Dems are limiting Harris' speeches and certainly not allowing her to do any press conferences or sit-down interviews. We'll see which way these numbers go after her acceptance speech Thursday night.