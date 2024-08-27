Gov. Gavin Newsom Considering $150,000 State-Supported Home Loans for Illegals

Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Is there nothing the Democrats can't fix? Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that part of her economic plan is to build 3 million homes over her first four years in office. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting ready to sign legislation that would allow illegal aliens to buy homes with a $0 down payment and 0 percent interest. As we recently reported, the taxpayer-funded Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 to buy a home in Oregon — but only if you're a non-citizen.

It's going to be a pain trying to sell that house as you're being deported.

Newsom isn't done yet, though; California is reopening its California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan program, which offers first-generation home-buyers up to 20 percent of the down payment on a property, up to $150,000. According to Bankrate, the median home price in California is over $840,000.

Eric He reports for POLITICO:

A first-in-the-nation California proposal could make undocumented immigrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans just as immigration has become an incendiary topic in the presidential election.

The measure is likely to pass the California Legislature this week where Democrats enjoy a supermajority and in a state that has the largest share of undocumented immigrants in the country.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the bill “fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy.” The Harris campaign declined to comment on the proposal.

A suggested Community Note says the program is open to all Californians, not just illegal immigrants. But also illegal immigrants.

Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
RickRobinson
… would provide 20% down payment assistance, with no savings required from recipients.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson said he would evaluate the bill on its merits if it reaches his desk.

Critics argue that this measure could incentivize illegal immigration to the state.

And yet citizens are fleeing the state and taking their businesses with them. 

California is going to pass a leaving California tax.

There really is no benefit to immigrating legally now. You'll get tied up in red tape and lose all the benefits set aside for illegals who skipped the line.

***

