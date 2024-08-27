Gov. Gavin Newsom Considering $150,000 State-Supported Home Loans for Illegals

Is there nothing the Democrats can't fix? Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that part of her economic plan is to build 3 million homes over her first four years in office. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting ready to sign legislation that would allow illegal aliens to buy homes with a $0 down payment and 0 percent interest. As we recently reported, the taxpayer-funded Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 to buy a home in Oregon — but only if you're a non-citizen.

It's going to be a pain trying to sell that house as you're being deported.

Newsom isn't done yet, though; California is reopening its California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan program, which offers first-generation home-buyers up to 20 percent of the down payment on a property, up to $150,000. According to Bankrate, the median home price in California is over $840,000.

Eric He reports for POLITICO:

A first-in-the-nation California proposal could make undocumented immigrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans just as immigration has become an incendiary topic in the presidential election. The measure is likely to pass the California Legislature this week where Democrats enjoy a supermajority and in a state that has the largest share of undocumented immigrants in the country. … Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the bill “fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy.” The Harris campaign declined to comment on the proposal.

A suggested Community Note says the program is open to all Californians, not just illegal immigrants. But also illegal immigrants.

BREAKING: The California State Senate has passed a bill providing undocumented immigrants up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 27, 2024

What a time to be alive, being an illegal immigrant truly gets more benefits than being an American citizen in 2024.



Apparently, the American Dream is alive and well!



Just not for Americans. — just1n (@just1nvest) August 27, 2024

Where is the money coming from? — Rene (@Rene) August 27, 2024

Imagine being a hard working citizen paying taxes for 20 years and then someone illegally shows up and gets a home loan and buys a home you wanted to buy. — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) August 27, 2024

So they're taking money from law-abiding hard-working citizens ... and they're giving it to foreign nationals who came here illegally?

Really? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 27, 2024

Genuinely one of the worst public policies I’ve ever encountered.



(It’s so unfair to citizens that, when I first read about it, I thought the story was concocted by someone trying to discredit CA Democrats.) pic.twitter.com/zxkqOL1Cjo — Moses Kagan (@moseskagan) August 26, 2024

🚨🇺🇸CALIFORNIA TO CONSIDER $150,000 HOME LOANS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS



California is close to approving a measure that would make illegal immigrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans for down payments.



The "California Dream for All" program would provide… pic.twitter.com/0v7LSpR1Lq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 26, 2024

… would provide 20% down payment assistance, with no savings required from recipients. Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson said he would evaluate the bill on its merits if it reaches his desk. Critics argue that this measure could incentivize illegal immigration to the state.

California also passed a bill providing free medical care to illegals that took effect n January this year.



Seems like half of Earth should move to California, given all the incentives to do so. https://t.co/XXikfKj7ki — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2024

And yet citizens are fleeing the state and taking their businesses with them.

California taxpayers are being robbed! No wonder why businesses are fleeing the state. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024

California has a debt of over $70 billion and a net loss of 75K residents a year.



Who’s going to pay for all these incentives for illegals? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 26, 2024

California is going to pass a leaving California tax.

So I could just move to California illegally and get all these benefits? What’s the point in even applying for the proper visa process anymore? 😂 — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) August 26, 2024

Did we seriously learn nothing from 2008?! Newsome is giving illegal immigrants Subprime Mortgages. You cannot just give someone a mortgage on a house you know they cannot afford. This is gross negligence, borderline criminal. — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) August 26, 2024

As a US citizen, I cannot immigrate to California and get $150,000 loan and free healthcare. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) August 26, 2024

Damn. I need to move out and then back into the US again so I’m illegal. I could use that. — DrKnowItAll (@DrKnowItAll16) August 27, 2024

There really is no benefit to immigrating legally now. You'll get tied up in red tape and lose all the benefits set aside for illegals who skipped the line.

