Taxpayer-Funded Corporation Offers $30,000 for Non-Citizens to Buy Homes

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting ready to sign legislation that would allow illegal aliens to buy homes with a $0 down payment and 0 percent interest. Mind you, this is only for illegals.

Oregon appears to be saying, "Hold my beer." Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 to buy a home, but only if you're a non-citizen … Americans need not apply.

Oregon is now giving $30,000 for new home buyers. The only requirement?



You can't be an American citizen.pic.twitter.com/85BEjjBvbW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

Oregon is offering $30,000 for illegal aliens to buy homes. This program is not open to American citizens. Only illegals.



They hate you. pic.twitter.com/XhQB8UdvVa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2024

You're here in the country illegally, so let's get you a house.

The group behind this is the Hacienda Community Development Corp.



Oregon taxpayers fund the group. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

This is illegal — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

This is pathetic. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2024

Illegal immigrant is turning out to be an incredible career path. Great work/life balance. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 22, 2024

There are a lot of perks to being an illegal immigrant, and they just keep stacking up.

They really hate American citizens in Oregon, don't they? — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) August 22, 2024

How does it make you feel Gen Z to know that the prices of homes are going up for you while you get the privilege of your tax money going to buy homes for people who are here illegally?



If you vote for Kamala Harris, you will never be able to claw your way out of poverty. — J.B.Hasenpheffer (@mommapancakess) August 22, 2024

If this is true, it just further confirms that our government has completely betrayed our people.



But that happened a long time ago. — Taylor McAffrey (@taylormcaffrey) August 22, 2024

America is 100% absolutely fucking finished if we don’t get out the vote for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and the other swing states. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 22, 2024

Mass deportation or $30,000 to buy a house?

They hate us with a passion. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) August 22, 2024

So citizens get all the taxes and none of the benefits?



Sounds like blue state logic. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) August 22, 2024

Handing away American money to non-Americans.



Makes perfect sense to a Democrat.



They’re nuts. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) August 22, 2024

They want so badly to establish a Democrat voting base, but they have to sneak it in a little at a time so it doesn't appear they're allowing illegals to vote.

