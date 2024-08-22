The Atlantic: ‘Sometimes You Just Have to Ignore the Economists’
Taxpayer-Funded Corporation Offers $30,000 for Non-Citizens to Buy Homes

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting ready to sign legislation that would allow illegal aliens to buy homes with a $0 down payment and 0 percent interest. Mind you, this is only for illegals.

Oregon appears to be saying, "Hold my beer." Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 to buy a home, but only if you're a non-citizen … Americans need not apply.

You're here in the country illegally, so let's get you a house.

There are a lot of perks to being an illegal immigrant, and they just keep stacking up.

Mass deportation or $30,000 to buy a house?

They want so badly to establish a Democrat voting base, but they have to sneak it in a little at a time so it doesn't appear they're allowing illegals to vote.

