Jonathan Chait Says Kamala Harris Gave the Best Acceptance Speech Ever Seen

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This editor watched all of Kamala Harris' acceptance speech Thursday night — he had to, because he was covering it — but there were no moments that stuck out. It was another reintroduction — a speech by someone pretending not to be the incumbent. As one CNN reporter put it, her message was simple: "You don't have to live like this anymore." We don't want to, and that's why we're voting for Donald Trump.

This editor stuck it out primarily to see if the rumors were true that Beyoncé was going to come out and perform as a surprise guest. That rumor ran deep: Grabien Media's Thomas Elliott put together a supercut of all the different news networks asking if Beyoncé was going to appear. She didn't, and instead, we got the standard balloon drop. And then nothing.

No one's talking about Harris' acceptance speech two days later except for New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait who considers it the best acceptance speech he's ever seen.

Chait writes:

Harris told a story of herself in her biography as the striving child of strict immigrant parents growing up in a working-class neighborhood. She explained her inspiration to become a prosecutor as a desire to protect, growing from seeing a friend confide to her that she was being sexually abused at home.

Harris explicitly promised to represent Republicans as well as Democrats. “I know there are people of various political views watching tonight,” she said, “And I want you to know: I promise to be a President for all Americans.” That may seem like easy rhetoric, but it stands in contrast to Trump’s naked partisanship as president, routinely and openly favoring politicians and areas that supported him.

More significantly, Harris relentlessly depicted herself as the sane, moderate candidate in the race. She labeled herself a candidate “who is realistic, practical, and has common sense.”

Her issue focus reflected that idea. Harris emphasized popular elements of her program: protecting abortion rights and promising to sign into law the border bill negotiated with “conservative Republicans.”

Yeah, we noticed how hard they tried to make her look "working class." Her father, who didn't show up for the speech, is a Marxist economist who used to teach at Stanford University; her mother was a biomedical scientist.

And yes, just like her boss, she promised to be the unity president. And we know how well that went for Joe Biden, with his infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia where he wrote off half the country as dangerous ultra-MAGA extremists.

At least she restrained herself from cackling.

It was … OK.

Chait's never seen a better acceptance speech, even at the Oscars or the Golden Globes? It was as light on policy as her website.

***

