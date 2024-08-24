Web Engineer Gets MAJOR History Lesson in How 'Tax the Rich' Always Devolves...
CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This Anymore'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Journalism meme

We believe it was from POLITICO we first heard the media try to put distance between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, even though they sent out an email in 2021 directing all federal agencies to refer to it as the Biden-Harris administration. As then-press secretary Jen Psaki explained, the government-wide branding effort was put in place as "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward." But now POLITICO says Donald Trump is being mean and saying at rallies, "She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden" because they are a team.

CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg summed up Harris' acceptance speech with one short sentence:

What, with high inflation, an open border, and multiple wars?

It's funny that they'd send off Joe Biden into the sunset Monday night lauding him as the most consequential president ever and then telling people they didn't have to live under his policies anymore. Harris has the same policies or more progressive ones, but she's taken the lid off the joy. You can be barely able to afford gas and groceries but still have joy is the message.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION KAMALA HARRIS



