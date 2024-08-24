CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This Anymore'

We believe it was from POLITICO we first heard the media try to put distance between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, even though they sent out an email in 2021 directing all federal agencies to refer to it as the Biden-Harris administration. As then-press secretary Jen Psaki explained, the government-wide branding effort was put in place as "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward." But now POLITICO says Donald Trump is being mean and saying at rallies, "She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden" because they are a team.

CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg summed up Harris' acceptance speech with one short sentence:

Harris's speech in one sentence: America, you don't have to live like this anymore. — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) August 23, 2024

What, with high inflation, an open border, and multiple wars?

She’s in office right now — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 23, 2024

But she’s the current VP… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2024

She’s in charge right now?!? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 23, 2024

She is the current Vice President, you slobbering simp. — Erik (@soderstrom) August 23, 2024

You're claiming she told people to vote for Trump if they don't like her administration and what they're doing to the country? Weird of her to say and weird of you to amplify that, but ok. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 23, 2024

You do realize she's currently in office, right? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 23, 2024

It's funny that they'd send off Joe Biden into the sunset Monday night lauding him as the most consequential president ever and then telling people they didn't have to live under his policies anymore. Harris has the same policies or more progressive ones, but she's taken the lid off the joy. You can be barely able to afford gas and groceries but still have joy is the message.

Hey Greg, what's her current job? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 23, 2024

She’s in office right now.



Her party has been in office for 12 of the last 16 years. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 23, 2024

This is beautiful. If only your brain could figure out why you are being ratioed like this. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 23, 2024

Is she going to save us from herself? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 23, 2024

Yes. Don't vote for her unless you want more of this. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) August 23, 2024

So her acceptance speech wasn't, "I'll continue the progress that me and Joe Biden have made." It was you'll own nothing and like it, but you'll have joy.

