That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC...
More Hard-Hitting Questions for Kamala Harris from the White House Press
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the...
WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE...
Defying Equity: The Grave Political Sin of Being a Good Parent
Kamala OWNS THIS: Guess HOW MUCH Price of Eggs Has Risen Since Biden-Harris...
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for...
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed
What Media Bias? CNN's Paul Begala Claims Radical Lefty Kamala Harris Is 'Moderate,...
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump...

How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC 'Special Guest' Rumors?

Doug P.  |  9:34 AM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A few hours before Kamala Harris' convention speech Thursday night, there was a hot rumor: The evening might feature a surprise guest. A couple of the names being floated were Beyonce and Taylor Swift. The anticipation among many was off the charts, and then... nothing happened. Well, except for the Democrat nominee's speech. Convention-goers were a bit let down: 

Advertisement

The media can feel good about themselves, however, because, as Tom Elliott noted in video form, they did their part to gin up excitement:

The media pushing a fake rumor was the perfect addition to the Democrats pushing a phony candidacy.

It was likely an attempt to convince attendees to stay in the building until the end, as well as make sure there were more people watching on TV. How many of these viewers stayed tuned in because of the "special guest" tease?

We'll go ahead and call that number a "Beyonce bounce" for the Dems.

Recommended

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Final night of DNC total viewership: 28 million. 

Viewership not counting people who tuned in because they were told Beyoncé or Taylor Swift might show up: 5 million.

The DNC knew that "Beyonce might be there" would be more likely to increase viewership than "Kamala will definitely be there."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Amy
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He Ratioed Me ... It Was a Whole Thing
Grateful Calvin
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC (aka Commie Con) So It's Up to the Rest of Us
Doug P.
Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the Rural Americans Says Zach Galifianakis
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About) Amy Curtis
Advertisement