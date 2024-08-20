Biden-Harris Administration Lost Track of Tens of Thousands of Unaccompanied Minors
Trump/Harris Debate on Fox News 'Doesn't Materialize'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

It looks like there won't be three presidential debates after all. Fox News had extended an invitation to both candidates to debate on September 4, but as Twitchy reported earlier, Kamala Harris has backed out of the debate with Donald Trump. We're not sure it's because Fox News is seen as hostile territory — the moderators were going to be Brett Baier and Martha McCallum, not Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who'd compared Trump's campaign rhetoric to Hitler's.

This is after weeks of the mainstream media and the Harris campaign trying to shame Trump for backing out of a September 10 debate with Joe Biden on ABC. That's right, a debate he'd agreed to with Joe Biden, who not only backed out of the debate but backed out of the race entirely. Of course, the Harris campaign tried to shame Trump:

Trump is going to be there on September 10, so why won't Harris debate on September 4? Trump will be there, and it will be a town hall with Sean Hannity instead of a debate.

Keep in mind that these were the headlines when Trump insisted his September 10 debate was scheduled with Biden:

Here's how WFLA News reported on Harris backing out of the Fox News debate:

"Doesn't materialize"?

The Hill took the same "didn't materialize" tack.

Trump will show up to the September 10 debate on ABC, so that does away with a two-week news cycle of Trump backing out because he was scared. It's a shame the Harris campaign couldn't make a September 4 debate "materialize."

***

Tags: DEBATE DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS CHANNEL KAMALA HARRIS

