Trump/Harris Debate on Fox News 'Doesn't Materialize'

It looks like there won't be three presidential debates after all. Fox News had extended an invitation to both candidates to debate on September 4, but as Twitchy reported earlier, Kamala Harris has backed out of the debate with Donald Trump. We're not sure it's because Fox News is seen as hostile territory — the moderators were going to be Brett Baier and Martha McCallum, not Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who'd compared Trump's campaign rhetoric to Hitler's.

This is after weeks of the mainstream media and the Harris campaign trying to shame Trump for backing out of a September 10 debate with Joe Biden on ABC. That's right, a debate he'd agreed to with Joe Biden, who not only backed out of the debate but backed out of the race entirely. Of course, the Harris campaign tried to shame Trump:

Our statement on Donald Trump backing out of the debate he already agreed to pic.twitter.com/r8VrZRI0q8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 3, 2024

Trump is going to be there on September 10, so why won't Harris debate on September 4? Trump will be there, and it will be a town hall with Sean Hannity instead of a debate.

Keep in mind that these were the headlines when Trump insisted his September 10 debate was scheduled with Biden:

Trump calls off ABC debate, suggests Fox News face-off instead https://t.co/UINUSNOzib — POLITICO (@politico) August 3, 2024

Here's how WFLA News reported on Harris backing out of the Fox News debate:

Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn't materialize https://t.co/R8G9rI1bl8 pic.twitter.com/Irh2TaDoN4 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 20, 2024

"Doesn't materialize"?

I think you meant to say after Kamala refused to debate him on Fox. There, fixed it for you. — Tracy S (@ImTracyS) August 20, 2024

You forgot “because Kamala cancelled”. If you are going to go under the banner of a news organization, please do better. — DorieB 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@dorieb57) August 20, 2024

You forgot to tell the truth in your headline — Shawnna Raines (@ShawnnaRaines) August 20, 2024

You mean after Kamala chickened out. — PJ (@pj_deplorable) August 20, 2024

More media propaganda.

Nothing about Harris camp refusing the debate in the headline. — Jeff Martinez, Jr. (@JeffMartinezJr1) August 20, 2024

Get your story straight. — 🍾Figgy🍸 (@DeniseS13546597) August 20, 2024

The Hill took the same "didn't materialize" tack.

Former President Trump will participate in a Fox News town hall after a debate with Vice President Harris doesn’t materializehttps://t.co/0qxN4xNfJ1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2024

You mean ‘after VP Harris refused to show up’ right? — The Socratic Daily (@SocraticDaily) August 20, 2024

Everyone knew she was going to chicken out if she didn't get everything her way. Just like her running mate, she's a coward. America doesn't need cowards — WH (@WHjamming) August 20, 2024

Former President Trump will participate in a Fox News town hall after Vice President Harris refuses to debate. Ftfy — MadDogMAGA (@MadDogMAGA76) August 20, 2024

“doesn’t materialize” is an interesting phrase. This is a news organization right? Then report the news. Why didn’t it “materialize”? — Myles (@MylesMNA11) August 20, 2024

Trump will show up to the September 10 debate on ABC, so that does away with a two-week news cycle of Trump backing out because he was scared. It's a shame the Harris campaign couldn't make a September 4 debate "materialize."

