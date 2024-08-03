'This Is Misinformation'! Politico Reports 'Trump Calls Off ABC Debate' While Reality Checks Flow

Max Blumenthal Is Having a TOTAL MELTDOWN Over Josh Shapiro's Time With the...
Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on August 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

Donald Trump has challenged Kamala Harris to a debate on Fox News next month, but the Democrat nominee for now prefers to try and portray the GOP nominee as afraid to debate her:

Advertisement

The last guy Trump debated got trounced so badly while making it clear he was unfit for office that he stepped aside (or more accurately was shown the door) and now isn't running for reelection.

Keep in mind that Trump never agreed to debate Harris. But the Harris campaign knows much of the media will help carry their water as usual. Here's Politico's headline about Trump saying he wouldn't do the ABC Debate.

In reality, Trump didn't call off the debate that was agreed upon -- Biden did.

Politico's story starts this way:

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the only scheduled debate with Democratic frontrunner Kamala Harris, proposing a new debate on Fox News on his terms.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social late Friday night, Trump wrote that the originally planned Sept. 10 debate on ABC was “terminated,” citing President Joe Biden ending his campaign and his legal conflicts with the network. Trump had been noncommittal about the ABC debate since Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

"Trump pulled out of the only scheduled debate" with Harris? No, Biden dropped out so that particular debate agreement became null and void. But the Dems will again slap a media outlet on the back for giving them a narrative assist. 

The media just can't bring themselves to make that the lede. 

False and nefarious sums up the state of the media nicely. Oh, and there's one other problem with Politico's headline:

Advertisement

Politico will be awarded ten social credit points for their spin, but Harris might still show up for the ABC event that Biden backed out of when he quit running for reelection: 

Yes, please let the Harris campaign agree to give her all that time to herself, provided it's unscripted. But ABC would probably allow Harris to deliver a scripted speech from a teleprompter. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Advertisement
