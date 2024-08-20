Kamala Harris AIDE Confirms She Opposes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

It would be nice if Kamala Harris, who's been the de facto presidential nominee for a month now, would give a press conference so that we could hear from her own mouth all of the policies she's flip-flopped on since her 2020 presidential run. We've noticed that every policy position comes via a campaign spokesperson or aide, never from Harris herself. "An official with her campaign" told The Hill that Harris no longer supports a ban on fracking, which she was 100 percent behind in 2020. A spokesperson for Harris’s campaign told the press that she no longer supports the Green New Deal's federal jobs guarantee.

Advertisement

Now we're hearing from the Harris campaign's Jewish outreach chief that Harris would oppose a return to the Iran nuclear deal — the one that John Kerry was working on behind President Trump's back.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris aide confirmed to Rep. Brad Schneider that she OPPOSES 🙅‍♀️ a return to the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/BBhEYUMo3H — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 20, 2024

Why do we never hear from HER, it's always "an aide"?



Can she not articulate her own position on various topics? — Me (@Keefer1958) August 20, 2024

Her first news conference will be at Mar-a-Lago. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 20, 2024

Yea but what does @VP @KamalaHarris @KamalaHQ actually think? Maybe she should answer directly instead of aides and surrogates. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 20, 2024

Okay but what does Kamala Harris say? — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) August 20, 2024

We've now reached the point where Harris is communicating her supposed new positions via Congressman claiming to have spoken to campaign officials. Absolutely absurd anybody would believe this for a second. https://t.co/W3tgH1UxFe — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 20, 2024

Allows her to "say" different things to different interests groups with plausible deniability. Also allows easy walkbacks if things backfire. https://t.co/5xusuNSozv — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 20, 2024

This is by design, if she's elected she can claim she never promised any of this stuff and do what ever she wants, dems and media happy to go along with it — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) August 20, 2024

If she would, maybe… I don’t know… take questions from the press we could learn something about what she plans to do as President? — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) August 20, 2024

She's clearly playing both sides. — Pascal (@fegallchapelle) August 20, 2024

Bless her heart — Wi11iam Be1cher 🐳 (@EdB_Ohio) August 20, 2024

Rep. Mike Turner has said Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation.

***