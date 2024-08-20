Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off
Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until...
Kamala Harris Promises to Bring Down the Cost of Groceries Once She's President
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Once More for the People in the Back: There Is No 'Conservative Case'...
Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne...
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska LIVE With Twitchy
Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...

Kamala Harris AIDE Confirms She Opposes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

It would be nice if Kamala Harris, who's been the de facto presidential nominee for a month now, would give a press conference so that we could hear from her own mouth all of the policies she's flip-flopped on since her 2020 presidential run. We've noticed that every policy position comes via a campaign spokesperson or aide, never from Harris herself. "An official with her campaign" told The Hill that Harris no longer supports a ban on fracking, which she was 100 percent behind in 2020. A spokesperson for Harris’s campaign told the press that she no longer supports the Green New Deal's federal jobs guarantee.

Advertisement

Now we're hearing from the Harris campaign's Jewish outreach chief that Harris would oppose a return to the Iran nuclear deal — the one that John Kerry was working on behind President Trump's back.

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Rep. Mike Turner has said Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation.

***

Tags: IRAN DEAL KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Brett T.
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Amy
Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until Recently
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius' Brett T.
Advertisement