AFP: Chicago Was 'Awash With Affection' for President Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden is the featured speaker at the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Word has it that he'll give what POLITICO calls a "hero's goodbye," and then he'll jet off to California to spend the rest of the week on vacation — he's not even going to stick around for the remainder of the convention.

AFP reports that Chicago was "awash with affection, gratitude and nostalgia" for Biden. Nostalgia for Biden? He's still president until January, isn't he? And Chicago was awash … with pro-Hamas protesters who managed to break through the security fence around the convention center.

We're struggling with cognitive dissonance … even is grateful to Biden for being the greatest president in American history, and yet they forced him off the ballot. He told an interviewer he'd be on the November ballot unless he was hit by a train … it turns out he was thrown under the bus.

Frankie Taggart reports:

Chicago was awash with affection, gratitude and nostalgia for US President Joe Biden on Monday as he prepared to bring down the curtain on a storied political career at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden's keynote speech at the United Center will mark the beginning of a long farewell for a politician who has been in the public eye for more than 50 years as a senator, vice president and commander in chief.

"Tonight we honor President Joe Biden and his legacy," Luciano Garza, 61, who had traveled to the convention from south Texas, told AFP.

"He has achieved more and done more for the middle class and American families in one term than most two-term presidents."

They forced him off the ballot after he'd said it would take almighty God to change his mind about running in 2024.


Chicago is awash with boarded-up businesses.

Is Monday night going to be Biden's farewell speech? As we said, we're stuck with him until January, unless he announces his resignation tonight. It's a celebration: "You were the greatest president of our lifetimes, now get out."

***

