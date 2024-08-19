Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration
Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food...
COOKED! Biden Struggles to Articulate an Answer When Confronted with Trump's Claim of...
Turning Down the Temperature! Thanks to Biden-Harris, Iran Could Be a Nuclear State...
President Biden Reportedly Taking a Week-Long Vacation After His 'Hero's Goodbye'
Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity...
Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to...
Hilarious Video of Randi 'Communist on a Trampoline' Weingarten Ranting Emerges and It's...
How Do Sports Work? Watch Kamala Harris Tell Football Team They'll Be Undefeated...
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop...
But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on...

BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash With Police

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  6:46 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo

So, is this an insurrection or nah?

We’re literally shaking, folks. We are seeing a coup occurring live at the Democratic National Convention.

Er, we mean, besides the one that installed Kamala Harris as the nominee. No, we are talking about a different coup where people break down perimeter fence around the DNC, because they support Hamass, with the plain goal of bringing their violence into the convention itself.

Advertisement

To answer Sortor’s question, here are some police:

Recommended

Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Of course, we have a feeling that if they were wearing MAGA hats, and flying pro-Trump flags (or even American flags), we would be seeing cries that this is a coup, an attempt to disrupt the democratic process by disrupting a major party convention. That would lead to arrests, a national FBI dragnet, hearings, Adam Kinzinger crying, attempts to remove people from the ballot and so on.

But Democrats have to win Michigan so these pro-Hamass protesters might at most get arrested and then see any charges dropped, and none of those other responses. No Kinsinger tears will be shed. We are always reluctant to predict future bad behavior but it’s happened with every other instance of Democrat-approved politically-motivated violence since at least 2017, so we feel pretty safe predicting the pattern will continue.

Advertisement

Of course, the larger political context—besides winning Michigan—is that Democrats are afraid of a repeat of the kind of violence we saw at the Democratic Convention in 1968. This author has made no detailed study of those events, but it is generally believed that the chaos in ’68 bolstered Nixon’s ‘law and order’ pitch during the subsequent election. In other words, it is common political wisdom that the chaos at the Democratic Convention gave Nixon the election, and they are afraid Trump will benefit similarly.

But that depends on the public learning of the chaos and the media is covering for Democrats to a shocking degree these days. So, please do your best to support conservative media like Twitchy and the Townhall family, and to generally penetrate the leftist media cocoons.

Naturally, this a breaking story, so stay tuned for any updates either in this post or in a separate post.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION RIOT INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration
Brett T.
Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors
Grateful Calvin
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity Ensues
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time Amy Curtis
Advertisement