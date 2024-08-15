Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first joint appearance Thursday since the party elite forced him to drop out of the race and coronated Harris as the new presidential nominee. "She's going to make one hell of a president," he said.

It's been an odd day because POLITICO reported earlier that Harris is trying to distance herself from Bidenomics and the current economy. More accurately, that mean old Donald Trump is trying to tie them together on the economy, which isn't a stretch, seeing as they've insisted on calling it the Biden-Harris administration.

POLITICO reported:

Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a prebuttal of sorts to Kamala Harris’ anticipated economic policy rollout later this week, yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation while issuing his own vague promises for a second term.

“She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” the former president told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.”

It was a link Trump returned to repeatedly throughout his hour-plus speech — an effort to blunt Harris’ polling and fundraising momentum by tethering her to Biden. And it comes as the former president has struggled to regain his footing in the race since Harris took Biden’s place.

 Harris' economic plan will be even more disastrous than Biden's if rumors turn out to be true that she's going to call for price controls on groceries in an effort to end "corporate greed" through executive power.

Asked earlier Thursday about the POLITICO story and if Harris was going to distance herself from Biden on economic policy, Biden flatly answered, "She's not going to" and then walked away.

So it is the Biden-Harris economy, and Harris is going to keep Bidenomics in place. At least Biden says so.

She's been an "incredible partner" when it comes to economic policy.

Harris is set to present her economic policies to the public tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see just how much she's tinkered with Bidenomics. Not even Biden imagined Soviet-style price controls. She owns this economy that made grocery stores get so "greedy."

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS RALLY

