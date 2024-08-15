President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)

President Joe Biden had something on his schedule Thursday — he made a joint campaign appearance with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Maryland. On his way to Marine One, he briefly spoke with reporters, one of whom asked him about Donald Trump's promise to make America affordable again. What was Biden's response to that?
🚨🇺🇸BIDEN TO TRUMP: GET A JOB— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 15, 2024
Reporter: "President Trump says he wants to Make America Affordable Again. Your response?"
Biden: "He ought to get a job."pic.twitter.com/r8U1Uonwy4 https://t.co/9zUu5RBOro
Biden tells Trump to get a job.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 15, 2024
Biden on the other hand has a job, but rarely does it. pic.twitter.com/rh4xifkDLM
Someone should tell him that Trump has an application in for his job since he's retiring early.
Oh boy, Biden telling Trump to get a job?— Laurie (@laurieinri) August 15, 2024
Bookmarking this to see if it ages well.
That's Biden saying his economy is fine, is it?— Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) August 15, 2024
LOL says the guy who has never held a regular job in his life. That’s precious— Iron Hammer 🇺🇸 (@RealIronHammer) August 15, 2024
He's about to get the one you stole from him back again.— Nathan Hodges (@NathanHodg3268) August 15, 2024
Says the man who hasn't done anything else except public office his entire life.— Adam Zeird (@AdamZeird) August 15, 2024
Is there any chance that he will ever say anything of substance?— Bitbara (@bitbara_btc) August 15, 2024
Seriously asking.
He'll get the job.— Drifter (@RCaron67) August 15, 2024
He should tell all of his cabinet members to get their resumes updated. Trump's going to take the job that Biden let himself be bullied out of by Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.
Here's an even better nugget. As Twitchy reported earlier, POLITICO reported that Trump has moved to tying Harris to Biden on the economy. After all, it is the Biden-Harris administration. “She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.”
Harris is expected to release her economic policy Friday, but we've had a preview: she's stolen Trump's idea to eliminate tax on tips, and much worse, she's suggested Soviet-style price controls on groceries to fight "corporate greed" (that only seemed to pop up when Biden was inaugurated).
When asked if it was true that Harris was trying to distance herself from Bidenomics, Biden insisted it wasn't going to happen. Sorry, Kamala.
🚨🇺🇸BIDEN: KAMALA SUPPORTS MY ECONOMIC POLICIESpic.twitter.com/wihkv2qrwS— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 15, 2024
Put it in an ad— Jank (@Tommyjank1) August 15, 2024
What economic policies?— MyckyLa🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@mycky_la) August 15, 2024
Printing money.
I guess he didn’t get the memo. @JoeBiden They are about to throw you under the 🚌 again!— Radio (@RadioActive9111) August 15, 2024
She can’t escape it pic.twitter.com/HclBD0I5nG— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 15, 2024
There is no way to distance herself from it. She is going to have to deal with it squarely.— TSupp2 (@TSuppRedux) August 15, 2024
"Bidenomics is working"— BeeCee (@cookiebee42) August 15, 2024
-Kamala Harris
Thanks Joe. Now there’s no getting away Kamala. Sometimes senile is good…— Mark Scholey (@scholescrazy) August 15, 2024
