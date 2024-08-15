Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Joe Biden had something on his schedule Thursday — he made a joint campaign appearance with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Maryland. On his way to Marine One, he briefly spoke with reporters, one of whom asked him about Donald Trump's promise to make America affordable again. What was Biden's response to that?

Someone should tell him that Trump has an application in for his job since he's retiring early.

He should tell all of his cabinet members to get their resumes updated. Trump's going to take the job that Biden let himself be bullied out of by Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

Here's an even better nugget. As Twitchy reported earlier, POLITICO reported that Trump has moved to tying Harris to Biden on the economy. After all, it is the Biden-Harris administration. “She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.”

Harris is expected to release her economic policy Friday, but we've had a preview: she's stolen Trump's idea to eliminate tax on tips, and much worse, she's suggested Soviet-style price controls on groceries to fight "corporate greed" (that only seemed to pop up when Biden was inaugurated).

When asked if it was true that Harris was trying to distance herself from Bidenomics, Biden insisted it wasn't going to happen. Sorry, Kamala.

Printing money.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

