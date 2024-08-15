Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to announce her economic plan that will take Bidenomics and make it even better. As our own Sam Janney wrote earlier, Harris first stole from Donald Trump his policy to eliminate tax on tips, and then she stole from Stalin the idea of price controls. Food and groceries cost too much, so Harris is going to ban corporate price-gouging. How does she define price gouging, and how does she explain why all of this corporate greed kicked in right after her boss was inaugurated?

On Friday in North Carolina, Vice President Harris intends to announce a plan to prevent corporations in the food and grocery industries from unfairly jacking up prices on consumers, by imposing the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging in these industries. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 15, 2024

Again, who's to define "unfairly jacking up prices"? After gasoline reached $6 a gallon, Joe Biden blamed price gouging by the gas stations (along with the Putin price hike). Again, why did gas stations decide to start price gouging after Biden took office and shut down America's energy independence?

It gets worse, though:

The Harris campaign says the plan is one of several new policies Harris plans to unveil Friday and that in her first 100 days as president, she would also grant authority for the FTC and state attorneys general to investigate and impose harsh penalties on big corporations that… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 15, 2024

"… harsh penalties on big corporations that choose to break these rules to make a quick buck at Americans’ expense."

That choose to break what rules, exactly? This is not an economic policy. It's pandering.

Communism doesn't work. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 15, 2024

Make bread lines great again!

Hi Yamiche, how does a President "grant authority" in this case. Please explain this to your followers and PBS in detail or demand an interview for Kamala Harris to explain it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2024

She has no authority to do any of that — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) August 15, 2024

The President is going to “grant authority” to State AG’s?



Is this after they’ve suspended or eliminated the U.S. Constitution?



Are we going to officially adopt Communism or just pretend it’s the new way? — LibertyOrDeath (@RussLffl) August 15, 2024

1) Turn producers into boogeymen.

2) Promise the goobers you’ll control the boogeymen, and make everything cheap.

3) Don’t tell them the defeated boogeymen will stop producing and there’ll be nothing on the shelves to buy.

4) See: Soviet Union, East Germany, North Korea, et al. — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) August 15, 2024

She is so grossly stupid. — Spirit of '76🇺🇸 (@Raylawlor9) August 15, 2024

Ask Jimmy Carter how doing this worked out for him. — Jesse Heather (@JesseHeather20) August 15, 2024

Why don’t you ask her how this policy would work and why hasn’t she pushed her boss Biden to do it now? This would be called journalism in another life🤡🥴 — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) August 15, 2024

Will Harris take reporters' questions on her economic plan on Friday? If so, will any reporter be astute enough to point out that this is communism?

Does a president have unilateral authority to give new powers to a federal agency to impose penalties on public companies? Doesnt this require Congress to delegate new authority? — Cate Long (@cate_long) August 15, 2024

“Quick buck” … biased much? Do you know even one damn thing about the marketplace and the many steps between production and sale? Aside from waddling to the local Trader Joes to pluck groceries from the shelves.



Classic country-wrecking Evita shit. — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) August 15, 2024

Can we impose harsh penalties on those who created the underlying problem of increasing grocery prices? — CatchingRye (@AceInTheRye) August 15, 2024

Like kicking them out of office?

How is she going to grant authority to state attorneys general to investigate big corporations to see if they're "breaking the rules" to make a quick buck? How does any of this work?

This is going the way of Chicago proposing state-run grocery stores after crime drove all the stores out of the city. That will be next after Harris drives all of the supermarkets out of business by precluding them from making a profit.

