Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With...
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to...
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by...
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Runni...

Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to announce her economic plan that will take Bidenomics and make it even better. As our own Sam Janney wrote earlier, Harris first stole from Donald Trump his policy to eliminate tax on tips, and then she stole from Stalin the idea of price controls. Food and groceries cost too much, so Harris is going to ban corporate price-gouging. How does she define price gouging, and how does she explain why all of this corporate greed kicked in right after her boss was inaugurated?

Advertisement

Again, who's to define "unfairly jacking up prices"? After gasoline reached $6 a gallon, Joe Biden blamed price gouging by the gas stations (along with the Putin price hike). Again, why did gas stations decide to start price gouging after Biden took office and shut down America's energy independence?

It gets worse, though:

"… harsh penalties on big corporations that choose to break these rules to make a quick buck at Americans’ expense."

That choose to break what rules, exactly? This is not an economic policy. It's pandering.

Make bread lines great again!

Recommended

Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Will Harris take reporters' questions on her economic plan on Friday? If so, will any reporter be astute enough to point out that this is communism?

Advertisement

Like kicking them out of office?

How is she going to grant authority to state attorneys general to investigate big corporations to see if they're "breaking the rules" to make a quick buck? How does any of this work?

This is going the way of Chicago proposing state-run grocery stores after crime drove all the stores out of the city. That will be next after Harris drives all of the supermarkets out of business by precluding them from making a profit.

***

Tags: COMMUNISM INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS YAMICHE ALCINDOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat
Amy Curtis
Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
Brett T.
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food Amy Curtis
Advertisement