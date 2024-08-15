Kamala Harris to Propose $25,000 Down Payment Support for First-Time Homeowners
Nine Meals Away from Anarchy
'Fae/Faer': Kamala Harris' Website Has More Pronouns Than Policy Proposals
Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With...
Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to...
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

ABC News: Tim Walz Has Spread ‘Inaccuracies’ That Went Uncorrected

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As our own Sam Janney reported earlier, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is having a "terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day today in the media." Mainstream media outlets are reporting negative stories about the Minnesota governor. CNN reported that Walz lied about his drunk driving arrest. Fox News reported on Walz repeatedly praising an antisemitic Muslim cleric who celebrated Hitler and the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Advertisement

ABC News is getting in on the action, noting that Walz has spread some "inaccuracies."

"It saddens me that after your long career in the National Guard, that you did not fulfill the conditions of your promotion to Command Sergeant Major...It's quite a title to have, when it has been earned. I would hope that you haven't been using the rank for political gain, but that is how it appears."

Ouch.

Olivia Rubin and Will Steakin report:

While there is no evidence that Walz has committed the crime of stolen valor, an ABC News review of hours of footage from his past interviews and speeches, along with years of records from his initial campaigns, shows that journalists, some of his colleagues in the National Guard, and even voters have sometimes been left with an inaccurate picture of his military service that has led to criticism dating back years.

These inaccuracies, which at times went uncorrected, include Walz not denying the statement that he served in Afghanistan, and Walz repeatedly saying that he retired with a rank he achieved but did not retire with, as well as an instance in 2018 of Walz claiming that he carried weapons of war "in war," about which the Harris-Walz campaign said that he misspoke.

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"No evidence."

They're a little late to the party, but it seems someone at ABC News realized this story wasn't just going to go away. At least they hedged their bets and said there was "no evidence" of stolen valor.

Advertisement

As we reported, Walz sort of addressed the controversy at an AFSCME conference, saying only that he was "damn proud of his service to the country." Which is fine, except he keeps lying about it.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat
Amy Curtis
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Nine Meals Away from Anarchy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement