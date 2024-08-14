CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump

We're sorry we missed this yesterday. As we reported Tuesday, CNN's Dana Bash and her panel covered Elon Musk's conversation with Donald Trump on X which ended up with a reach of billions. What stood out to Bash was a clip in which she claimed that Musk and Trump "blew off" the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Musk was actually talking about the safety of nuclear power and how it's essential to any green energy effort, but CNN clipped it out of context to make it sound like Trump though the bombings were "great."

Here's another segment on Musk's conversation with Trump from CNN. We don't recognize the host, but as the screen says, "Glitch Delays Trump Event," and the chyron informs us that the X Space was "glitch-filled." Musk explained that there had been a DDOS attack on the servers, which delayed the start of the conversation about half an hour.

As for the conversation itself, it was "a rant filled with familiar lies and lines of attack." Then they cut to a clip of Trump saying Kamala Harris is not a smart person — no lies detected there.

Just listen to the tone of this report … CNN wishes they had the kind of ratings that X had.

NEW: CNN fumes after the Trump / Musk X Space last night, slams Trump for his comments about their candidate Kamala Harris.



Mission successful.



“It began with 40 minutes of silence and then an apocalypse of politics.”



“No matter how you frame it or what caused the glitch, what… pic.twitter.com/QoabK3aast — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

“No matter how you frame it or what caused the glitch, what was finally said between Donald Trump and Elon Musk at last night's big X event can largely be defined as a rant filled with familiar lies and lines of attack.”

This editor was in the audience and hardly heard a rant. Musk started out by asking about the assassination attempt, which Trump recalled in great detail. This is the assassination attempt that the media has buried just one month after it happened.

CNN is mad that 𝕏 has 100 times the audience of the MSM. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 13, 2024

They weren’t allowed to filter the conversation. That’s why they hate it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

We recall the last time CNN had Trump on … it didn't go well for Joe Biden.

Kamala is not smart and she is a radical. How does the albatross in pink not know this? — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 13, 2024

They’re only mad because the audience for the discussion was much bigger than they could dream of in 2024.



They can stay mad too. It’s why they’re becoming irrelevant. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 13, 2024

I’m a tad confused at the word “attack”.



They discussed issues that are hurting America and potential ways to fix them.



Sounds more like constructive criticism to me.



Anyone hear an attack last night? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) August 13, 2024

For what it's worth, Musk has extended an open invitation of Harris to refute any of this.

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

CNN would probably love to host an interview with Harris, if Harris did interviews with the press.

CNN proves every day that they’re nothing more than an arm of the Democrat Party.



Musk and Trump discussed how they wanted to save America and humanity from extinction.



But the small brains at CNN can’t handle that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2024

Neither of them ranted during the space. It was an interview, not an interrogation. That’s what really pisses off the left. — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) August 13, 2024

Sounds like a win for free speech to me.



Trump and Elon broke the internet and all CNN can do is cry about it.



Keep melting down, your tears are the soundtrack of victory! 🇺🇸 — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) August 13, 2024

CNN really is fuming because they don't control the narrative anymore. As we reported, one Washington Post reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre in advance if the White House could "intervene" somehow in the conversation and stop all the lies and misinformation. The second largest newspaper in the country also couldn't stand the fact that Trump was given a fair platform.

