CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 14, 2024
Journalism meme

We're sorry we missed this yesterday. As we reported Tuesday, CNN's Dana Bash and her panel covered Elon Musk's conversation with Donald Trump on X which ended up with a reach of billions. What stood out to Bash was a clip in which she claimed that Musk and Trump "blew off" the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Musk was actually talking about the safety of nuclear power and how it's essential to any green energy effort, but CNN clipped it out of context to make it sound like Trump though the bombings were "great."

Here's another segment on Musk's conversation with Trump from CNN. We don't recognize the host, but as the screen says, "Glitch Delays Trump Event," and the chyron informs us that the X Space was "glitch-filled." Musk explained that there had been a DDOS attack on the servers, which delayed the start of the conversation about half an hour.

As for the conversation itself, it was "a rant filled with familiar lies and lines of attack." Then they cut to a clip of Trump saying Kamala Harris is not a smart person — no lies detected there.

Just listen to the tone of this report … CNN wishes they had the kind of ratings that X had.

“No matter how you frame it or what caused the glitch, what was finally said between Donald Trump and Elon Musk at last night's big X event can largely be defined as a rant filled with familiar lies and lines of attack.”

This editor was in the audience and hardly heard a rant. Musk started out by asking about the assassination attempt, which Trump recalled in great detail. This is the assassination attempt that the media has buried just one month after it happened.

Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk to the Press
Brett T.
We recall the last time CNN had Trump on … it didn't go well for Joe Biden.

For what it's worth, Musk has extended an open invitation of Harris to refute any of this.

CNN would probably love to host an interview with Harris, if Harris did interviews with the press.

CNN really is fuming because they don't control the narrative anymore. As we reported, one Washington Post reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre in advance if the White House could "intervene" somehow in the conversation and stop all the lies and misinformation. The second largest newspaper in the country also couldn't stand the fact that Trump was given a fair platform.

***

