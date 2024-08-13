CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima

It used to be where you had to follow accounts like Aaron Rupar and Acyn to get statements from conservatives tightly edited out of context. The stakes are higher now with the most important election ever, and CNN is getting in on the game. Donald Trump and Elon Musk held a conversation on X Spaces Monday night that had a reach of nearly a billion people. It was a couple of hours long and unscripted. Topics ranged from the assassination attempt to climate change.

Regarding the latter, Musk and Trump agreed that nuclear energy has to be considered in any serious discussion of "clean energy." Still, there's a great fear of nuclear energy, from Chornobyl to Fukushima to Three Mile Island all the way back to World War II.

Dana Bash, whom I will always remember for claiming she'd never spoken to a Democrat who supports abortion up until birth (has she met Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?), wanted to play an exchange that was "kind of classic" — Trump and Musk reminiscing over the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

OMG watch this clip.



CNN selectively cuts part of the Elon/Trump conversation about nuclear energy last night to make it seem like they were saying that the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were no big deal.



They are so dishonest! pic.twitter.com/z2ma1zJ6dJ — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 13, 2024

"Kind of trying to blow off the impact of that."

What they were saying is even those cities that were bombed have been rebuilt and are now thriving. People would know that if they'd played the entire exchange.

@DanaBashCNN is so dishonest.

They were talking about the environmental impact 80 years later, to promote nuclear energy alternatives.



With people like you, how will humanity thrive? Who do you work for? — TheNewPossibility ☦ (@possibility_new) August 13, 2024

Trump was saying it takes hundreds or thousands of years for these areas to recover. Elon Musk was showing him it doesn't take that long. @CommunityNotes — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) August 13, 2024





What the hell is this garbage? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 13, 2024

How crazy are these people? So out of context. I edit videos for a living and I wouldn't even dare do something so ridiculous. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 13, 2024

Shamefully dishonest. But guess what @CNN 1 billion people aren’t relying on you to report your twisted take on it because they listened to it themselves. — QuestionEverything (@Samson09724274) August 13, 2024

Please sue @CNN @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump the extent of their lying is so dangerous. It needs to end, their network needs to end. — Ana (@AnahiraTexas) August 13, 2024

Download this video and save it. This is grounds for a lawsuit. There’s malicious intent here, especially when they add the commentary after editing the convo.@elonmusk should sue. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) August 13, 2024

The first time I ever saw CNN do this was in 2017 with the “fine people” remarks. Changed me from a Trump hater to an “ultra MAGA extremist” (their words) real quick. They truly are fake news. They truly are the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/yTIWtj2xmK — Deeji (@Deejitv) August 13, 2024

And Joe Biden is still running with the neo-Nazi and white nationalists being "very fine people" hoax.

They know exactly what they’re doing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 13, 2024

Imagine putting in this much effort to conceal the truth. — Be Right (@BonX41A) August 13, 2024

Here's the full context, which didn't stick out to Bash and CNN:

The topic was safety of Nuclear power. This is the context (H/T Singju Post):



Fukushima and Nuclear Safety

DONALD TRUMP: You know, you realize it’s pretty bad,



ELON MUSK: But it’s actually not that bad. So like after Fukushima happened in Japan, like people were asking me in… — Blazin' Bob (@N24NZX) August 13, 2024

Fukushima and Nuclear Safety DONALD TRUMP: You know, you realize it’s pretty bad, ELON MUSK: But it’s actually not that bad. So like after Fukushima happened in Japan, like people were asking me in California, you know, are we worried about like a nucleic cloud coming from Japan? I’m like, no, that’s crazy. It’s actually it’s not even dangerous in Fukushima. I actually flew there and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it. And I donated a solar water treatment, solar powered system for a water treatment plant. DONALD TRUMP: And yeah, but you haven’t been feeling so well lately, and I’m worried about it. ELON MUSK: No, no, but — DONALD TRUMP: I’m only kidding, you know, — ELON MUSK: It’s like, you know, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re like full cities again. So it’s really not something that, you know, it’s not as scary as people think, basically. But let’s see.

Nuclear energy is not scary and no one who is truly serious about green energy and climate change opposes it.

But no, actually, Trump and Musk were blowing off the effects of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Thanks, CNN, for clearing that up.

