Karine Jean-Pierre Says President Biden Supports Donald Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'

President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jonathan Chait gave us a good laugh the other day by pointing out that there's a double standard in the media, and it favors Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris. If this video is from today, it's proof that Joe Biden is still president, and he's still upset that the media hasn't been reporting on the great success that is Bidenomics. It's the strongest economy ever, Jack, but the press is stuck on things like inflation.

A reporter asked Biden if the United States had beat inflation, and Biden answered "Yes." Janet Yellen told us that inflation was "transitory," and now Biden is telling us we were always going to have a "soft landing." This comes as inflation just rose 2 percent year-over-year.

The best part, though, is Biden instructing the media to "start writing that way." The biased media isn't getting out the great news about Bidenomics, at least not to his satisfaction.

This from the guy who says he "cured cancer as we know it" last year.

Biden's a pathological liar, but he can't get away with lying about inflation. Everybody buys groceries. They know they're paying a lot more than they were under the Trump administration.

How often will "soft landing" make it into headlines this week?

As Axios reported Wednesday, "Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy, plans a new focus on middle-class worries and woes." She's out there on the campaign trail feeling people's pain … that she caused by casting the tiebreaking vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act."

We don't know about that. Lame duck President Biden doesn't seem to have an iron grip on the media anymore, ever since his party kicked him to the curb.

***

