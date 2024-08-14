President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’

Jonathan Chait gave us a good laugh the other day by pointing out that there's a double standard in the media, and it favors Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris. If this video is from today, it's proof that Joe Biden is still president, and he's still upset that the media hasn't been reporting on the great success that is Bidenomics. It's the strongest economy ever, Jack, but the press is stuck on things like inflation.

A reporter asked Biden if the United States had beat inflation, and Biden answered "Yes." Janet Yellen told us that inflation was "transitory," and now Biden is telling us we were always going to have a "soft landing." This comes as inflation just rose 2 percent year-over-year.

The best part, though, is Biden instructing the media to "start writing that way." The biased media isn't getting out the great news about Bidenomics, at least not to his satisfaction.

Biden to reporter asking if he “beat inflation”: “Yes! Yes! Yes! I told you we were going to have a soft landing … my policies are working — start writing that way, OK?!” pic.twitter.com/vMK5WDElEX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2024

He beat affordability just like he beat Medicare. To death. A 2% YoY inflation rate after three and a half years of record inflation still means everything is 20% too expensive. https://t.co/Os8uGtAv3m — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 14, 2024

This from the guy who says he "cured cancer as we know it" last year.

"Ignore the evidence to the contrary. Just start writing that way, okay?"



- The Biden Administration — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 14, 2024

Biden's a pathological liar, but he can't get away with lying about inflation. Everybody buys groceries. They know they're paying a lot more than they were under the Trump administration.

"We beat inflation!", says the man who has not personally bought a dozen eggs in 35 years. — newmanian (@newmanian2) August 14, 2024

Lying about statistics and 20% inflation is not really a soft landing for anybody except for your cronies, dementia man. — Professor Ronald D. Yanagita (@RonaldYanagita) August 14, 2024

Yep, it landed right on that 20% higher since 2020 and was soft. Seriously? — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) August 14, 2024

Compound inflation January, 2021 to the present = 19.2% — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) August 14, 2024

Biden's soft landing: pic.twitter.com/3QLI9n03B3 — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) August 14, 2024

He’s following his script. He’s telling them to write down that they’re going to have a soft landing and to publish it. It’s propaganda for the White House. — PCL (@stjohns1024) August 14, 2024

How often will "soft landing" make it into headlines this week?

"Start writing that way?" The facts definitely do not say that — Rod Hastings (@Rod_Hastings) August 14, 2024

He tells the press to “start writing that way” and there’s no outrage just “alright” as a response. The press basically acts as stenographers for the Biden Administration — ChuckFinleyIsForever (@neally151) August 14, 2024

Harris is currently distancing herself from his policies. — We Own It (Obviously) (@EWTTS__) August 14, 2024

As Axios reported Wednesday, "Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy, plans a new focus on middle-class worries and woes." She's out there on the campaign trail feeling people's pain … that she caused by casting the tiebreaking vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act."

They will 100% start writing what they’re told. — Mike Welch (@Sfmfn2022) August 14, 2024

We don't know about that. Lame duck President Biden doesn't seem to have an iron grip on the media anymore, ever since his party kicked him to the curb.

