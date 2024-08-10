Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview
Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 10, 2024
Twitter/Meme

We wondered when we'd hear from Molly Jong-Fast again after she locked down her X account after claiming on MSNBC after claiming on MSNBC that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who has three biracial kids with his Indian-American wife, only wants "white children" in America. Still, she's still on the payroll as an MSNBC contributor, so we knew she'd pop up eventually. 

As Fox News' Jesse Watters noted, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been out on the campaign trail, and apparently having learned from her boss, plagiarized herself. Yes, it's the same stump speech on the teleprompter at every campaign stop.

The last thing we want to do a post on is Harris' oral skills, but Jong-Fast appeared on MSNBC to inform us that Harris is the next Barack Obama when it comes to delivering speeches, and Donald Trump is the one who sounds recycled.

She's unburdened by what has been.

Point taken — Barack Obama could deliver a speech.

She's hoping to set up a sit-down interview with a friendly outlet sometime within the next three weeks.

Plenty of people have been posting examples of those elevated oratory skills, such as Harris' explanation of cloud computing, but we thought we'd end with this compilation from End Wokeness:

***

