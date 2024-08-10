Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator

We wondered when we'd hear from Molly Jong-Fast again after she locked down her X account after claiming on MSNBC after claiming on MSNBC that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who has three biracial kids with his Indian-American wife, only wants "white children" in America. Still, she's still on the payroll as an MSNBC contributor, so we knew she'd pop up eventually.

As Fox News' Jesse Watters noted, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been out on the campaign trail, and apparently having learned from her boss, plagiarized herself. Yes, it's the same stump speech on the teleprompter at every campaign stop.

WATCH: @JesseBWatters points out Vice President Harris is sticking to a carefully scripted speech, word-for-word, in at least two campaign stops. pic.twitter.com/F1KPGLrylC — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2024

The last thing we want to do a post on is Harris' oral skills, but Jong-Fast appeared on MSNBC to inform us that Harris is the next Barack Obama when it comes to delivering speeches, and Donald Trump is the one who sounds recycled.

She's unburdened by what has been.

ORATOR. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 10, 2024

That explains why she does so many one-on-one interviews. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 10, 2024

Harris is functionally illiterate and appears to be inebriated during public speeches — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) August 10, 2024

Which is why she never does interviews and reads the exact same speech at every appearance. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 10, 2024

As long as she reads one speech. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 10, 2024





These people have zero shame.



She just compared Kamala to Obama in her speech making capabilities. Say what you will about Obama, but he was really good at speaking. She is not, and no one has ever thought she was. — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) August 10, 2024

Point taken — Barack Obama could deliver a speech.

"It's a really good campaign." Translation: "MSNBC and other MSM are running a really good campaign for Kamala." — Will Luden (@WillLuden) August 10, 2024

On a personal level, I would find it very difficult to lie this openly in public about something this consequential. Just shows how much being on the side that's in power matters to these people. — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) August 10, 2024

LOL no. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 10, 2024

They are setting up an epic failure — 古Noble Savage ⚡️ (@DarthAncient) August 10, 2024

This is disinformation. — BDrake (@freedom1o1) August 10, 2024

The fact that she says it with a straight face is insane — Greatest Living Americans (GLA INVE$T) (@GLA_INVEST) August 10, 2024

What? The shame of such a lie! If @KamalaHarris was such a gifted orator then why does she keep giving the same scripted teleprompter speech at her rallies and zero interviews? Let her off the chain if she’s that good. Let us hear her speak her own words! — Angela (@MissSipLady) August 10, 2024

She's hoping to set up a sit-down interview with a friendly outlet sometime within the next three weeks.

Plenty of people have been posting examples of those elevated oratory skills, such as Harris' explanation of cloud computing, but we thought we'd end with this compilation from End Wokeness:

Team Trump releases a brutal montage of Kamala Harris without her script



This is why they're hiding her pic.twitter.com/viVVRkTcL9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 9, 2024

