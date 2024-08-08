Walz Campaign Press Kit Says He 'Just Returned From Fighting the War on...
CNN's Jake Tapper Says JD Vance's Claim of Stolen Valor is 'Crazy'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 08, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is going hard against Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz about stolen valor. As we told you Wednesday, a reporter for Bloomberg went back and corrected his story about Walz's military career, having confused Italy for Iraq.

As we recently reported, Alyssa Farah Griffin of "The View" shared the "very cool fact" that Walz is the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress. That would be very cool if it were a fact, but it's not. That honor goes to Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales.

CNN has rushed in to clear up questions about Walz's rank. Jake Tapper and his guest said that the E8 and E9 designations mean nothing to those who haven't served, and agreed that it's "crazy" to accuse Walz of stolen valor:

OK, so maybe he embellished his rank. But did he ditch his battalion when it was informed it was headed to Iraq? CNN's Brianna Kielar was there to tag-team with Tapper:

That's really the glaring difference here. Neither Vance nor Walz was in combat, but Vance has never claimed to have been. Vance chimed in himself on this one.

"Nothing wrong with that, but he left it open to infer he was in a combat zone."

He sure talked like he was in a combat zone when he told a small crowd about weapons of war that he'd carried in war during a speech on gun control.

As we said when Donald Trump agreed to debate Joe Biden with CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderating — it would be three against one. Now Trump's running mate has to fight CNN to get the truth out.

CNN JAKE TAPPER J.D. VANCE TIM WALZ

