Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares a 'Very Cool Fact' About Tim Walz and His Rank

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 08, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy reported, Alyssa Farah Griffin, the "conservative" voice on "The View," posted and then quickly deleted her view on Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate:

Griffin gave it another shot the following day and this is what she came up with:

Of course, she disabled replies.

Maybe she should apologize to Rep. Tony Gonzalez:

As a career cryptologist in the United States Navy, he rose to the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer for his support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. With multiple deployments to the Middle East and Asia, Tony has firsthand experience about the security challenges that face our country and the international community at large.

Tell us how you really feel, Jesse.

***

