Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares a 'Very Cool Fact' About Tim Walz and His Rank

As Twitchy reported, Alyssa Farah Griffin, the "conservative" voice on "The View," posted and then quickly deleted her view on Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate:

Advertisement

Griffin gave it another shot the following day and this is what she came up with:

Very cool fact about Tim Walz: he is the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 6, 2024

Of course, she disabled replies.

Tony Gonzales from Texas was the same rank in the Navy that Walz had at his highest, and, unlike Walz, wasn’t demoted for abandoning his battalion… https://t.co/VrcYMxE63k — A Crude Awakening (@allengilmer) August 7, 2024

Except he claims a rank that he was never officially awarded because he didn’t complete his service or the requirements. https://t.co/K49HUORC3u — David Roberts (@buckeyedave93) August 8, 2024

Hey Alyssa why are you lying?



Are you paid to lie? https://t.co/hUHyJIzZAp — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 7, 2024

Alyssa’s confidence in this post can be measured in the number of replies she allowed. https://t.co/tAkiMX4oR7 — Menkui (@Cmplxe) August 7, 2024

Nope- he claims that but it’s not true https://t.co/O9y9rsg7ym — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) August 7, 2024

Tim Walz was actually demoted from that rank because he deserted his men before they were deployed to Iraq and never finished the prerequisite courses required for his conditional promotion. The U.S. Army revised his service records to reflect that fact. https://t.co/7QedsjoM2y — Annamarie Cicero (@AnnamarieC31389) August 7, 2024

Maybe Alyssa needs to catch up. There is more to this. https://t.co/6QvSBWs9mx — Still want Harmeet leading the GOP (@crlegalfunding) August 6, 2024

Maybe she should apologize to Rep. Tony Gonzalez:

As a career cryptologist in the United States Navy, he rose to the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer for his support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. With multiple deployments to the Middle East and Asia, Tony has firsthand experience about the security challenges that face our country and the international community at large.

If Tim Walz agreed with me on every single issue, I’d still hate him forever for running out on his troops right before deployment. For a SNCO to pull what Tim Walz pulled, you’ve got to be a world class coward and a piece of crap. I will forever hate his guts for that. https://t.co/McCY8CwKct — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2024

Tell us how you really feel, Jesse.

***