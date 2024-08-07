'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media

Some past comments from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the issue of his military service record are coming back to haunt Kamala Harris' choice for VP:

It’s impossible to describe fully the level of cowardice of someone like Walz who abandoned his troops as they were about to embark on the hellish journey that is combat.



Leaders go to where the fire is heaviest. They lead from the front. They don’t flee.



Shameful. https://t.co/9ttHxDyd3z — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 6, 2024

A Democratic operative tells me Tim Walz has falsely claimed he "carried weapons of war in war" on numerous occasions; that it was a canned line he often used in his speeches, and there are numerous more known videos of it.



They picked someone they knew was guilty of stolen… — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 7, 2024

Here's one such video of Walz that's been making the rounds:

Here’s Walz committing ACTUAL stolen valor and saying he went to war. Would be a shame if it went viral 💅 pic.twitter.com/wFN72y6Nas — 🇺🇸 ~ 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️ (@RogueLou18) August 7, 2024

Trump running-mate JD Vance is also hitting Walz over this issue and his past claims:

J.D. Vance fires back at Tim Walz after he mocked him for attending Yale:



"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to… pic.twitter.com/0qt3waifq2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

Walz certainly doesn't appear to be in any hurry to talk about the matter after being asked about Vance's accusation of stolen valor:

JD VANCE CALLED IT!



Fake Tim Walz SCURRIES AWAY FROM REPORTERS moments after JD Vance called out the Harris/Walz ticket for REFUSING to take questions from the press!



“Vance accused you of stolen valor, your response?!” pic.twitter.com/UX4k12hrER — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

Is the media honeymoon for Walz already coming to a crashing halt?

Scurries away, just like he did when he found out his unit was being deployed to Iraq. When the going gets tough, Walz waltzes off. https://t.co/YbjBZpvVoB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 7, 2024

Trying the old basement campaign again. — Kruzer Kat (@KruzerKat1) August 7, 2024

Harris and Walz are clearly trying to run out the clock. The problem for them is that there are three months remaining on the clock.

It kept getting worse for Walz when CNN made it clear they weren't going to run cover for Walz over his past claims, calling them absolutely false:

CNN on Governor Tim Walz:



“Walz did make a comment, he’s done it a couple times, where he has used language that suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation. There is no evidence that any time that he was in the position of being shot at and some of his language… pic.twitter.com/o7gEPW5Xj3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 7, 2024

Whether that catches on with other media outlets remains to be seen. All we know for sure is that Kamala Harris won't answer any questions about it, or anything else for that matter, because her campaign keeps their candidate completely isolated.

We're fully expecting Politico to go with the "Republicans pounce" angle for any stories about Walz's past comments designed to give the impression he'd been in combat. However, Walz can still count on some help from the usual suspects in the media:

Bloomberg has now stealth-edited the claim that Tim Walz served in Iraq. The claim was originally made by the same reporter (Joshua Green) in 2004 while doing a profile of Walz.



The press are literally scrubbing the records to try to stop this scandal. They won't succeed. https://t.co/9ANE2AYdnB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2024

Ah, "journalism"!