'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media

Doug P.  |  4:28 PM on August 07, 2024
Meme

Some past comments from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the issue of his military service record are coming back to haunt Kamala Harris' choice for VP: 

Here's one such video of Walz that's been making the rounds: 

Trump running-mate JD Vance is also hitting Walz over this issue and his past claims:

Walz certainly doesn't appear to be in any hurry to talk about the matter after being asked about Vance's accusation of stolen valor:

Is the media honeymoon for Walz already coming to a crashing halt?

Harris and Walz are clearly trying to run out the clock. The problem for them is that there are three months remaining on the clock.

It kept getting worse for Walz when CNN made it clear they weren't going to run cover for Walz over his past claims, calling them absolutely false:

Whether that catches on with other media outlets remains to be seen. All we know for sure is that Kamala Harris won't answer any questions about it, or anything else for that matter, because her campaign keeps their candidate completely isolated. 

We're fully expecting Politico to go with the "Republicans pounce" angle for any stories about Walz's past comments designed to give the impression he'd been in combat. However, Walz can still count on some help from the usual suspects in the media:

Ah, "journalism"!

