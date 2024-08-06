Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings

AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Back in March, a report said that President Joe Biden had flown 325,000 migrants into the country on secret flights. The Associated Press did a quick fact check and determined that the claim was false — the flights weren't "secret," just "lacking in transparency." Migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela used the government's handy CBP One cellphone scheduling app to book their flights. They didn't have to cross the border — the Biden administration flew them over it.

Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that President Biden has temporarily paused these "parole flights."

Adam Shaw reports:

The Biden administration has put a controversial program that allows tens of thousands of migrants from four nations to fly or travel directly into the U.S. on hold, after a report circulated internally showing significant amounts of fraud in the program.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital that "out of an abundance of caution," it has temporarily paused the issuing of advance travel authorizations for the program — which allows up to 30,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) to travel into the U.S. each month and enter legally under the administration's use of parole if they meet certain conditions. 

A congressional source had told Fox News Digital the pause came in mid-July after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in applications for those sponsoring the applicants. DHS said the pause was occurring as it reviewed sponsor applications. The focus is on issues with supporter filings, and not with the filings from the beneficiaries of the program themselves.

"Out of an abundance of caution." We just learned yesterday that at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol during the first three years of the Biden administration. But these people were pre-cleared through the Border Patrol's iPhone app.

“100,948 forms were filled out by 3,218 serial sponsors -- those whose number appears on 20 or more forms. It also found that 24 of the 1,000 most used numbers belonged to a dead person. Meanwhile, 100 physical addresses were used between 124 and 739 times on over 19,000 forms. Those addresses included storage units. One sponsor phone number was submitted on over 2,000 forms, and there were 2,839 forms with non-existent sponsor zip codes.”

It was a mass parole program because they all had sponsors waiting in the U.S. — with one sponsor giving out their phone number more than 2,000 times.

The Biden administration has already flown in more than half a million migrants on these parole flights before noticing any signs of fraud, apparently.

Melugin adds:

The government couldn't launch the Obamacare site but was able to whip up the CBP One cellphone app for illegal immigrants.

***

