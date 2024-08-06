Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings

Back in March, a report said that President Joe Biden had flown 325,000 migrants into the country on secret flights. The Associated Press did a quick fact check and determined that the claim was false — the flights weren't "secret," just "lacking in transparency." Migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela used the government's handy CBP One cellphone scheduling app to book their flights. They didn't have to cross the border — the Biden administration flew them over it.

Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that President Biden has temporarily paused these "parole flights."

BREAKING: The Biden administration has temporarily paused its controversial CHNV mass parole program that allows migrants to fly into the U.S. after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in the program.

Big scoop by colleague @AdamShawNY https://t.co/lw60xYB2xi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 2, 2024

Adam Shaw reports:

The Biden administration has put a controversial program that allows tens of thousands of migrants from four nations to fly or travel directly into the U.S. on hold, after a report circulated internally showing significant amounts of fraud in the program. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital that "out of an abundance of caution," it has temporarily paused the issuing of advance travel authorizations for the program — which allows up to 30,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) to travel into the U.S. each month and enter legally under the administration's use of parole if they meet certain conditions. A congressional source had told Fox News Digital the pause came in mid-July after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in applications for those sponsoring the applicants. DHS said the pause was occurring as it reviewed sponsor applications. The focus is on issues with supporter filings, and not with the filings from the beneficiaries of the program themselves.

"Out of an abundance of caution." We just learned yesterday that at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol during the first three years of the Biden administration. But these people were pre-cleared through the Border Patrol's iPhone app.

The program has been used by the Biden admin to bring more than 500,000 Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians, & Nicaraguans into the U.S. via direct flights. The reports found significant fraud in sponsor applications, including:



“100,948 forms were filled out by 3,218 serial sponsors… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 2, 2024

“100,948 forms were filled out by 3,218 serial sponsors -- those whose number appears on 20 or more forms. It also found that 24 of the 1,000 most used numbers belonged to a dead person. Meanwhile, 100 physical addresses were used between 124 and 739 times on over 19,000 forms. Those addresses included storage units. One sponsor phone number was submitted on over 2,000 forms, and there were 2,839 forms with non-existent sponsor zip codes.”

It was a mass parole program because they all had sponsors waiting in the U.S. — with one sponsor giving out their phone number more than 2,000 times.

Amazing what they’re suddenly “able” to do right before an election. Not hard to imagine what Harris would do post-election, because she’s told us: Decriminalize illegal crossings, replace ICE, and offer taxpayer-funded healthcare plans to illegal aliens (a term she opposes): https://t.co/mDMkaizaDH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2024

Anyone who falls for these "tricks" is blind — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 5, 2024

Don't worry that's just a push of the 100 day snooze button on that policy.



Waffles — Waffle Ladders (@waffle_ladders) August 5, 2024

The Biden administration has already flown in more than half a million migrants on these parole flights before noticing any signs of fraud, apparently.

Once again, this Marxist Administration rolls forward until the Supreme Court tells them to knock it off. — FREEDOM2024Jams@buildamericaup (@Jamsbuildameri1) August 5, 2024

The only success they’ve had at the border has come by way of reinstating Trump era policies, which, ironically, they fought to do away with. — sg (@latteconsrtve) August 5, 2024

Such hypocrisy. They don’t have the integrity to stand by their actions and instead stop things they never should have been doing in the first place because of a close election. They’ll go straight back to doing them as soon as the election is over. — Daniel Ostendorff (@dostendorff) August 5, 2024

Exactly. If they really cared about something besides votes, they would've been doing this kind of stuff all along. Blatant vote grab, ahead of a huge bait and switch if she's elected (Lord help us) — Leslie Pouilliard (@lesliepou) August 5, 2024

This is EXACTLY what Mayorkas was brought in to do. He is an adherent of the open border crowd and sworn to find a way admit as many people into the country as possible. By any means necessary. — Mr. M (@Postbro1) August 5, 2024

Melugin adds:

NEW: WH statement to FOX:



Any report of abuse of lawful processes is concerning and should be investigated thoroughly. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to holding accountable individuals who commit fraud. We would refer you to DHS for additional information.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 2, 2024

The government couldn't launch the Obamacare site but was able to whip up the CBP One cellphone app for illegal immigrants.

