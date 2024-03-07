AP Fact-Check on 'Claims Biden's Secretly Flying Migrants Into the Country' Is a #Journalism Doozy

On the campaign trail, which is a place the Biden campaign will try and avoid like the plague this election year, Donald Trump hammered the president for having his administration act as a travel agency for illegals by bringing them to the U.S. on secret flights to parts unknown:

Trump slams 'unbelievable' report 325,000 migrants have been flown into the U.S. on secret flights under Biden and claims Democrats 'want' open borders https://t.co/5wc9igSWlI pic.twitter.com/XHTnhJi3s5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 6, 2024

That caught the attention of the "journalists" working at a branch office of the DNC called the Associated Press. Their "fact-check" found those claims from Trump and others to be unfounded:

Fact Focus: Claims Biden administration is secretly flying migrants into the country are unfounded https://t.co/9zTpMregoi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 7, 2024

If you've followed enough Associated Press "fact checks" you know what that means:

Well now we know for sure it’s true — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 7, 2024

As is often the case with the AP, the story is self-debunking:

According to the article, it is happening, but it's not really a secret, therefore isn't unfounded.



Our media is a joke. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 7, 2024

The *fact check* literally confirms that it's true... but tries to "debunk" the claim by saying the program isn't "secretive"... just "enigmatic" and "lacking in transparency"



The AP really has become a complete joke. pic.twitter.com/tSW7KrwPI8 — 🚨The Panda Tribune🚨 (@PandaTribune) March 7, 2024

The AP "fact-check" starts this way:

In his Super Tuesday victory speech, former President Donald Trump elevated false information that had gone viral on social media, claiming the Biden administration secretly flew hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States.

And then we get this:

But migrants are not being flown into the U.S. randomly. Under a Biden policy in effect since January 2023, up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter the country monthly if they apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive at a specified airport, paying their own way. Biden exercised his “parole” authority, which, under a 1952 law, allows him to admit people “only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.” [...] The Center for Immigration Studies website says CBP approved flights that brought 320,000 to the United States last year. The author, Todd Bensman, learned they came to 43 airports but the government refused to divulge which ones, citing an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act for law enforcement-sensitive information. Bensman said Wednesday that he doesn’t consider the program secretive, but finds it “enigmatic” and lacking in transparency.”

"It's not a secret, it's just that there's a lack of transparency" sums up so much of what happens in politics, and in this case, the AP seems happy to play along.

If you fly foreign nationals into the U.S. from other nations and “refuse to divulge which ones” and the program “lacks transparency” then that’s secretive, making the claims, actually, FOUNDED. #journalism https://t.co/BgBrHeJluv — Razor (@hale_razor) March 7, 2024

So, the flights are happening but AP says the claim is false because it’s not a secret—it just “lacks transparency” https://t.co/ioVGINjLSU pic.twitter.com/xIVUNd28lv — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 7, 2024

I wonder what a other word for “lacking transparency” can be used here https://t.co/Pn1voQdong pic.twitter.com/EUhliqdiKy — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 7, 2024

It's cliche at this point but this still holds true: However much you hate the media, it isn't nearly enough (especially the AP).

I'm laughing because this article called it "unfounded" and then goes on about it being true. AP is a joke. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) March 7, 2024

"False but true" has been a media favorite when "fact-checking" claims about Biden and his disastrous administration.

But now, if need be, Biden can cite the AP to debunk what he might call Trump's "lies" that are, in actuality, not lies. That's how it works in the MSM/Dem circle of life.

