AP Fact-Check on 'Claims Biden's Secretly Flying Migrants Into the Country' Is a #Journalism Doozy

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on March 07, 2024
Meme

On the campaign trail, which is a place the Biden campaign will try and avoid like the plague this election year, Donald Trump hammered the president for having his administration act as a travel agency for illegals by bringing them to the U.S. on secret flights to parts unknown: 

That caught the attention of the "journalists" working at a branch office of the DNC called the Associated Press. Their "fact-check" found those claims from Trump and others to be unfounded:

If you've followed enough Associated Press "fact checks" you know what that means:

As is often the case with the AP, the story is self-debunking: 

The AP "fact-check" starts this way: 

In his Super Tuesday victory speech, former President Donald Trump elevated false information that had gone viral on social media, claiming the Biden administration secretly flew hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States. 

And then we get this:

But migrants are not being flown into the U.S. randomly. Under a Biden policy in effect since January 2023, up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter the country monthly if they apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive at a specified airport, paying their own way. Biden exercised his “parole” authority, which, under a 1952 law, allows him to admit people “only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

[...]

The Center for Immigration Studies website says CBP approved flights that brought 320,000 to the United States last year. The author, Todd Bensman, learned they came to 43 airports but the government refused to divulge which ones, citing an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act for law enforcement-sensitive information.

Bensman said Wednesday that he doesn’t consider the program secretive, but finds it “enigmatic” and lacking in transparency.”

"It's not a secret, it's just that there's a lack of transparency" sums up so much of what happens in politics, and in this case, the AP seems happy to play along. 

It's cliche at this point but this still holds true: However much you hate the media, it isn't nearly enough (especially the AP).

"False but true" has been a media favorite when "fact-checking" claims about Biden and his disastrous administration.

But now, if need be, Biden can cite the AP to debunk what he might call Trump's "lies" that are, in actuality, not lies. That's how it works in the MSM/Dem circle of life.

AP fact-check says Biden 'misspoke' about renewable energy savings (Narrator: The correct word is 'lied')

What? AP fact-checkers declare the Steele dossier was not a Clinton campaign document

