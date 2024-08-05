Wait, HOW MANY Terror Watchlist Illegals Have Been in Custody but Released Into the US?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas never wants to provide straight answers about the kinds of people who are crossing the southern border ever since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sent out the "come one, come all" invitations when they took office.

One of the reasons Mayorkas hasn't been forthcoming to those questions is that the answer is a disaster waiting to happen (in addition to the other disasters this administration has already allowed to happen):

🚨REMINDER: Secretary Mayorkas, under oath, refused to give @RepPfluger a straight answer when asked if DHS detains and removes terrorist threats who cross the border illegally.



Looks like now we know the answer. https://t.co/eK8Xl1LFvb pic.twitter.com/aJvlAkmFYm — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) August 5, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more unsettling numbers all thanks to this administration and their open border policies that are making things easy for smugglers and terrorists:

BREAKING: Per new DHS data provided to @JudiciaryGOP, between fiscal years 2021-2023, at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border, and another 34 watchlisted aliens are still in DHS… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2024

Here's that full post from Melugin:

BREAKING: Per new DHS data provided to @JudiciaryGOP, between fiscal years 2021-2023, at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border, and another 34 watchlisted aliens are still in DHS custody. Additionally, DHS data provided to the Committee reveals terror watchlist aliens from at least 36 different countries have been apprehended at the southern border under the Biden/Harris admin, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Yemen. (This is info CBP refused to turn over to me via FOIA request this year, citing privacy concerns and "minimal public interest".) FOX has reached out to DHS for comment, will update when we hear back. The new DHS data comes in a just released report from the House Judiciary Committee, which can be found here.

What could possibly go wrong? This is just another example of why the Harris campaign is trying to re-write history as to her "border czar" status.

More significant findings from the report: pic.twitter.com/K9OkRlJaQc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2024

"Among those more than 7.3 million illegal aliens are 375 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist who have been apprehended by Border Patrol under President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’s watch." Yikes.

It wasn't all that long ago that Kamala Harris mocked Donald Trump for saying there were terrorists trying to enter the U.S. through the southern border:

Bill, I find this very difficult to understand given that the Border Czar said that terrorists were not crossing over the southern border. pic.twitter.com/INz9hG4lUq — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 5, 2024

Now we know that not only have people on the terror watchlist been entering the U.S., but the Biden-Harris DHS has actually been releasing them into the country.

What is the point of having a “watch list” if, when we catch perps on it, we let them into the country and “watch” them go?! https://t.co/I0CCjjTyX1 — Dan Morenoff (@MorenoffDan) August 5, 2024

Despite what Democrats and the media wanted you to believe, securing the border was never xenophobic or cruel. It has always been about protecting our national security.



Put simply: Bad people who want to do more bad things are now walking the streets in your neighborhood. https://t.co/eMMBGeKiey — Elliott Echols (@elliott_echols) August 5, 2024

And they're now here at the invitation of Biden and Harris.