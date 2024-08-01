Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED a...
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden...
HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of...
Nice Moment! At Pa. Rally Trump Welcomed and Thanked Woman Who Put Up...
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus...

CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 01, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden reminded us he's still president by announcing a prisoner swap with Russia. A Reuters reporter set up Biden by asking why President Donald Trump didn't free the hostages. "Why didn't he do it when he was president?" replied Biden. White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates quickly jumped on a clip from CNN in which Dana Bash described that reply as a "mic drop moment."

Advertisement

Um, it would have been tough for Trump to have freed hostages who hadn't been taken captive while he was president.

Recommended

AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah, that wasn't exactly the zinger Bash seems to think it was.

Advertisement

Bash — who's never spoken to a Democrat who supports late-term abortions — gave Bates a nice clip to post, though. No one would have considered that a "mic drop" if Bash hadn't brought it up, but now it is.

***

Tags: CNN DANA BASH JOE BIDEN RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was President (About That...)
Doug P.
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness
Amy Curtis
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troubled'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD Amy Curtis
Advertisement