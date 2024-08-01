CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden reminded us he's still president by announcing a prisoner swap with Russia. A Reuters reporter set up Biden by asking why President Donald Trump didn't free the hostages. "Why didn't he do it when he was president?" replied Biden. White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates quickly jumped on a clip from CNN in which Dana Bash described that reply as a "mic drop moment."

Reporter: "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that?" @POTUS: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?"@DanaBashCNN: "I think that was what they call a 'mic drop' moment." pic.twitter.com/MIUKa5LpBa — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 1, 2024

Um, it would have been tough for Trump to have freed hostages who hadn't been taken captive while he was president.

REPORTER: "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could've gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange..."



BIDEN: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?"



(Two of the three Americans were wrongfully detained during Biden's presidency) pic.twitter.com/jGDPtM3Pya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

Does @DanaBashCNN not know who the president was when the hostages were taken? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 1, 2024

Captured on Biden’s watch. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 1, 2024

Two of the three American prisoners were arrested by Russia during BIDEN's term, not Trump's.



This wasn't a "mic drop" moment, as CNN's grinning Dana Bash says, it was a Biden dementia moment.



And CNN would have said so if it were something other than Pravda for the Democrats. https://t.co/r405SENilN — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) August 1, 2024

What did Joe Biden say when the journalists in the room presumably pointed out that he was lying and most of the released were taken during his term, not Trump's?



I assume they pointed that out, right?



Right? — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 1, 2024

Nope, in fact Dana Bash said “mic drop” — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) August 1, 2024

Is the mic drop because everyone is surprised that he doesn’t know under who his presidency those hostages were taken? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 1, 2024

They were taken when Biden was president, you disgusting liars. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) August 1, 2024

It’s safe to say “mic drop” doesn’t mean what she thinks it means… — Pete Newsome (@petenewsome) August 1, 2024

Yeah, that wasn't exactly the zinger Bash seems to think it was.

The devolution of the executive into "viral" clips, “mic drops," and memes began in earnest during the Obama era. This was allowed because the dipshits who make up the press corps are so easily pleased by these things. There's a permission structure, but also supply and demand. https://t.co/KMYeus2c1p — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 1, 2024

It’s a mic drop moment tho. The soundbite is all that matters in politics — CJ (@cj_ohio) August 1, 2024

Maybe the cringiest anchor. It’s competitive but maybe. — A decent man who has done nothing wrong (@sak_laca) August 1, 2024

@DanaBashCNN, is it a "mic drop moment" for Biden to ask why Trump didn't get hostages out of Russia who were not there when he was president?



Are you people THAT stupid?



I mean, other than @POTUS. We all know his state of mind. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 1, 2024

That is a jaw drop moment because it was so stupid. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 1, 2024

We notice Joe didn't hang around long enough for someone to point out that they were arrested AFTER Trump left office. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 1, 2024

Of course @DanaBashCNN didn’t mention that the @WSJ reporter was taken hostage during Biden’s regime. We can understand Biden’s mental lapse but what is Dana’s excuse? It’s just another example of ideology over reporting. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 1, 2024

2 of the three were taken under the Biden administration… mic drop my ass. Stupidity yet again. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) August 1, 2024

Bash — who's never spoken to a Democrat who supports late-term abortions — gave Bates a nice clip to post, though. No one would have considered that a "mic drop" if Bash hadn't brought it up, but now it is.

