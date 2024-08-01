MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED a...
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden...
HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of...
Nice Moment! At Pa. Rally Trump Welcomed and Thanked Woman Who Put Up...
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus...
'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in...
NO WAY! Never Trumpers Found Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Remarkably Easy’
Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions
Elon Musk Accepts Nicolás Maduro's Challenge to a Fight
Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for...
Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’

Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was President (About That...)

Doug P.  |  1:44 PM on August 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today President Biden made a rare appearance since dropping out of the presidential race, and it was to announce a prisoner swap with Russia, including some American citizens who will be returning home:

Advertisement

In one of the largest prisoner swaps between the United States, its allies and Russia since the end of the Cold War, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are among more than a dozen prisoners released by Russia in exchange for Russian prisoners held by the United States and countries throughout Europe, U.S. officials said Thursday.

In all, under the deal, 16 political prisoners, journalists and others, including five Germans, are being exchanged for eight Russians jailed in the U.S., Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland. Among the Russians is Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian state assassin in German custody, as well as three other Russians in U.S. custody.

[...]

Those returning to the U.S. from Russia include Gershkovich, Whelan, Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe, and Russian journalist and dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. permanent resident.

At the end of his remarks, Biden was asked about Donald Trump saying that he would have been able to get the prisoners freed without giving up anything in exchange.

The lefty media won't be in a hurry to do a thorough fact-check on Biden's response, which was to answer a question with a question: 

Recommended

Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Predictably, libs think that was a mic drop from Biden. But let's pursue Biden's question, which was "why didn't Trump do it when he was president?" 

To a large degree there's a good reason that didn't happen:

Advertisement

A lot of "reporters" won't want to interfere with the Left's "mic drop moment from Biden" by delving too deeply into the details.

It's a safe bet the MSM will not make the details about all this the lead part of the story when reporting about Biden's remark.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her
Amy Curtis
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris
Doug P.
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of Title IX 'Revisions'
Grateful Calvin
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Amy Curtis
'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in Dumpsters
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her Amy Curtis
Advertisement