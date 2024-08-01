Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was President (About That...)

Earlier today President Biden made a rare appearance since dropping out of the presidential race, and it was to announce a prisoner swap with Russia, including some American citizens who will be returning home:

Advertisement

In one of the largest prisoner swaps between the United States, its allies and Russia since the end of the Cold War, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are among more than a dozen prisoners released by Russia in exchange for Russian prisoners held by the United States and countries throughout Europe, U.S. officials said Thursday. In all, under the deal, 16 political prisoners, journalists and others, including five Germans, are being exchanged for eight Russians jailed in the U.S., Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland. Among the Russians is Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian state assassin in German custody, as well as three other Russians in U.S. custody. [...] Those returning to the U.S. from Russia include Gershkovich, Whelan, Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe, and Russian journalist and dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. permanent resident.

At the end of his remarks, Biden was asked about Donald Trump saying that he would have been able to get the prisoners freed without giving up anything in exchange.

The lefty media won't be in a hurry to do a thorough fact-check on Biden's response, which was to answer a question with a question:

Biden is asked what he says to Trump who claims he could get prisoners out of Russia without giving anything in return.



Biden responds: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?" — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 1, 2024

Reporter: "Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that? What do you say to former President Trump now?"



President Biden: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2024

Annnnd Biden attacks Trump again, this time at the urging of Reuters's Andrea Shalal pic.twitter.com/H3sMd0YtcF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 1, 2024

Predictably, libs think that was a mic drop from Biden. But let's pursue Biden's question, which was "why didn't Trump do it when he was president?"

To a large degree there's a good reason that didn't happen:

Fact-check: Three of the four returning to the United States -- Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- were captured while Joe Biden was president. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 1, 2024

3 out of the 4 prisoners were arrested during the Biden-Harris administration. The previous prisoner Brittney Griner was arrested and swapped during Biden's tenure. https://t.co/dfpDORGW6L — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

A lot of "reporters" won't want to interfere with the Left's "mic drop moment from Biden" by delving too deeply into the details.

Is there a reason you’re refusing to tell readers who was president when the prisoners were taken? Other than the obvious one—you being a regime propagandist. https://t.co/mQaWK8h9BJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 1, 2024

"President Trump has said repeatedly that he could've gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange."



"Why didn't he do it when he was president?"



No surprise, Biden doesn't know that Evan Gershkovich was taken on his watch. Ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/gIQUpvBY0b — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 1, 2024

It's a safe bet the MSM will not make the details about all this the lead part of the story when reporting about Biden's remark.