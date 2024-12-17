Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered Democrat

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was recently interviewed by one of her fellow Democrats. The casual discussion revealed a stark leadership distinction between President-Elect Donald Trump and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris - Trump is just a phone call away.

Dial it up here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 BRUTAL: MSNBC host exposes how trying to get in touch with Kamala Harris was borderline impossible - but that Trump picked up the phone and told her "to go f-k myself" when asked for an interview.



Lmao.



STEPHANIE RUHLE: "I called him on the phone. And he answered! [...] I… pic.twitter.com/3BZ1rduvUa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2024

Trump didn’t literally tell her to ‘F-off’, but apparently did turn down Ruhle’s interview request.

Some posters say it was for dramatic effect.

I doubt Trump said that but cute story anyway. These so called journalists are a dying breed and they’re trying anything to stay relevant! — TheDreamer🇺🇸⚔️ (@Dreamsongs17) December 17, 2024

I don't know if Trump would say that to a woman. My question what were you asking and how did you ask? And if you are one of the haters towards him. Then you deserve it — No Way! (@Darlene35740975) December 17, 2024

Sounded that she was being facetious but made a strong point! — ThatRightGal (@statusvintage) December 17, 2024

correct, i think she was just joking about the words used — G (@georgebrownmem) December 17, 2024

Ruhle’s story reveals the communication chasm that separates Trump from the Biden-Harris administration. One is open and the other is secretive and insulated.

These posters recognize it.

This is actually extremely revealing about the superiority of Trump’s politics and worldview.



Kamala and Joe are cocooned in secrecy and layers of bureaucracy to hide the truth about who they are and what they’re doing.



Trump is a phone call away, and whether you like what he… — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) December 17, 2024

That’s the sad truth about trying to get in touch directly with people who perceive themselves as important. A remarkable number of federal bureaucrats on that list, too. Time for some of them to be removed. — David Dudeman (@dcp506) December 17, 2024

If you have to go through 50 people to get to harris, those 50 are the ones that are really in charge. — GTI4700 (@AAL2153) December 17, 2024

I'll take the transparent A-hole over a secretive polite person any day — Jacob Davison (@JDDavison93) December 17, 2024

Trump is fearless when it comes to the media. He’s not afraid to engage them or snap at them, especially when they deserve it.

The difference is that Trump isn't afraid of the media. At all. He actually likes fighting with them.



Politicians are terrified of a bad interview destroying them and have layers of separation from reporters to hide behind. Not just Biden and Kamala, Obama did the same. — Derek Charles (@Doncha_Ngo) December 17, 2024

Trump is the most media accessible president we have ever had. But, this says something about Stephanie Ruhle and her judgment. She labels the man who took her call, ‘Hitler’, but voted for the woman who actually operates in a reinforced bunker.