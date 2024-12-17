GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights...
VIP
Democrats' Chutzpah Ends Gun Control Debate Once and for All
NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic...
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning...
'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...
Just a Handful, Right? FOURTEEN Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in Aurora, CO Armed...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of...

Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered Democrat

Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 17, 2024
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was recently interviewed by one of her fellow Democrats. The casual discussion revealed a stark leadership distinction between President-Elect Donald Trump and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris - Trump is just a phone call away.

Advertisement

Dial it up here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Trump didn’t literally tell her to ‘F-off’, but apparently did turn down Ruhle’s interview request.

Some posters say it was for dramatic effect.

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ruhle’s story reveals the communication chasm that separates Trump from the Biden-Harris administration. One is open and the other is secretive and insulated.

These posters recognize it.

Advertisement

Trump is fearless when it comes to the media. He’s not afraid to engage them or snap at them, especially when they deserve it.

Trump is the most media accessible president we have ever had. But, this says something about Stephanie Ruhle and her judgment. She labels the man who took her call, ‘Hitler’, but voted for the woman who actually operates in a reinforced bunker.

Tags: BIAS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS INTERVIEW JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Brett T.
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment
Amy Curtis
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning Chime Rules
Amy Curtis
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Brett T.
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile Amy Curtis
Advertisement