Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning Chime Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

If you drive a car, you all know the seatbelt chime: the obnoxious tone that sounds if you drive without your seatbelt buckled. This writer won't tell you what to do, but it's always a good idea to buckle up when you're behind the wheel.

That being said, the decision to do that -- and how you're warned when you don't -- should be up to you and the car manufacturers.

But government? Nah. They have a horde of unelected bureaucrats just itching to create more rules.

Like this:

More from The Washington Times:

The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized a rule Monday that will require all car seats to adopt the “ding, ding, ding” safety belt chimes with warning lights that have long reminded drivers to buckle up.

The amendment to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 208 will require automakers to add front passenger seat warnings to all new cars, trucks, buses — except for school buses — and multipurpose passenger vehicles starting in September 2026.

Manufacturers must add the warning system to the rear seats of vehicles beginning in September 2027.

So all new vehicles will get more expensive.

Also, many cars and car seats attach to a latch system that often bypasses the seatbelt. So drivers will have to still engage the seatbelt to put a carseat in the back.

Or if you put luggage or groceries or drive for Uber, this will change how you operate. The weight of goods can trigger the warning.

Government doesn't think of this.

Wheee!

Which is why Lee is correct. Only Congress should make these rules.

And even then, they shouldn't.

As we said: government is stupid.

This writer used to carry a bag with medical supplies and a laptop for work.

THAT would trigger the front seat weight sensor.

The regulations won't disappear. They rarely do.

But people will find a way to disable the alarm.

This.

The bureaucrats don't care. To them, more expensive cars that price some people out of the market is a feature, not a bug.

And this is why you don't give them an inch, cause they'll take a mile.

This, too.

These things have far-reaching consequences.

