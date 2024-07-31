Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License

Back in 2017, a Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters found that a whopping 61 percent surveyed opposed issuing licenses to those in the country illegally. Rasmussen noted that California, one of 12 states that allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, was on track to issue nearly 1 million by the end of 2017.

In 2019 we did a post showing a video of people literally lined up around the block on a Monday morning to apply for driver’s licenses, now that illegal immigrants in New York State were allowed to apply. Days later, a packed hall cheered as New Jersey votes to issue driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

Best of all, though, was Rep. Ilhan Omar's response to Minnesota's decision to issue illegals driver's licenses. Omar tweeted that it made Minnesota's roads safer:

Great news! Starting this week, all Minnesotans, regardless of legal status will be able to obtain a driver's license. This makes Minnesota roads safer, lets 81K immigrants fully participate in life, and shows that our state welcomes all residents. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 2, 2023

Official government-issued photo ID … what could go wrong?

On Sunday, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador carjacked a 54-year-old woman in Virginia and then ran her over with her own car.

NEW: In statement to @FoxNews, ICE confirms that the suspect arrested for the fatal carjacking of a grandmother in Virginia on Sunday is an illegal alien from El Salvador who entered the U.S. as a “gotaway” at an unknown time & location. ICE has placed a detainer request on him… pic.twitter.com/5kiDKCrBsb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 30, 2024

ICE has placed a detainer request on him with local authorities. According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez carjacked 54-year-old Melody Waldecker in Sterling, VA on Sunday, then ran her over with her own vehicle, killing her. He has been charged with felony carjacking, and more charges are expected. He is being held without bail.

The Biden administration sent border czar Kamala Harris to El Salvador to learn to root causes of migration and hand over millions of taxpayer money to keep citizens from leaving for the U.S. border.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Jose Aguilar-Martinez had a valid California driver's license.

NEW: The Salvadoran illegal alien who is charged with fatally carjacking a grandmother in Virginia on Sunday has a driver’s license issued to him in the state of California, a sanctuary state, according to the Loudoun County, VA Sheriff’s office. https://t.co/gMoZDgx79l — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 31, 2024

Of course he did.

Guess who was CA's Attorney General when this stupid law allowing illegal aliens to get drivers licenses was enacted?



Kamala Harris. https://t.co/qChGK5dwL0 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 31, 2024

Read more... 1 million illegal aliens given drivers licenses in CA since law enacted. Some have "accidentally" been registered to vote. https://t.co/IwuMbLfvDH — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 31, 2024

Yeah, because we should definitely let them drive around without keeping any type of track of them and endangering other drivers because they’re unable to get insurance. Dumbass. — Tormentor of Racists (@Show713) July 31, 2024

Come get your illegal, @GavinNewsom — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) July 31, 2024

I'm sure DMV signed him up to vote as well. Can we find out? — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) July 31, 2024

Can he still vote illegally if he's in jail? — Trog Lodyte (@Trawglodite) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris said she'd let the Boston Marathon bomber vote from prison.

That same criminally violent illegal immigrant was automatically registered to vote when he was given a license in California. In all likelihood, they harvested the mail-in ballot that was automatically sent to him. — MadMagus (@Jupiter_SAF) July 31, 2024

A fatal carjacking in Loudoun County, Virginia - the wealthiest county in America - courtesy of Jose Aguilar-Martinez of "no fixed address." Will Kamala Harris raise his bail money? This should not be happening in America! https://t.co/qmPd1Jwvbs — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) July 30, 2024

