Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Back in 2017, a Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters found that a whopping 61 percent surveyed opposed issuing licenses to those in the country illegally. Rasmussen noted that California, one of 12 states that allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, was on track to issue nearly 1 million by the end of 2017. 

In 2019 we did a post showing a video of people literally lined up around the block on a Monday morning to apply for driver’s licenses, now that illegal immigrants in New York State were allowed to apply. Days later, a packed hall cheered as New Jersey votes to issue driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

Best of all, though, was Rep. Ilhan Omar's response to Minnesota's decision to issue illegals driver's licenses. Omar tweeted that it made Minnesota's roads safer:

Official government-issued photo ID … what could go wrong?

On Sunday, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador carjacked a 54-year-old woman in Virginia and then ran her over with her own car.

ICE has placed a detainer request on him with local authorities. 

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez carjacked 54-year-old Melody Waldecker in Sterling, VA on Sunday, then ran her over with her own vehicle, killing her. He has been charged with felony carjacking, and more charges are expected. He is being held without bail.

The Biden administration sent border czar Kamala Harris to El Salvador to learn to root causes of migration and hand over millions of taxpayer money to keep citizens from leaving for the U.S. border.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Jose Aguilar-Martinez had a valid California driver's license.

Of course he did.

Kamala Harris said she'd let the Boston Marathon bomber vote from prison.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT VIRGINIA BILL MELUGIN

