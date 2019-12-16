In April 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that more than a million undocumented immigrants had received driver’s licenses since “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act” was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015.

That left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looking bad to Democrats, but his state is rushing to catch up. As The Hill reports, “A federal judge on Friday denied a challenge to a law that will allow New York to give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.” That meant illegal immigrants were free to apply for New York driver’s licenses Monday morning, and as The Hill’s video shows, the line was literally around the block.

Lines to apply for New York driver's licenses go as far as around the block on the first day undocumented immigrants can apply for them https://t.co/ez6Ca3jxbe pic.twitter.com/7ogsYdTPDb — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2019

That’s a whole lot of people coming out of the shadows to apply for state-issued photo ID.

Why isn’t ICE there? Honestly, why is this being allowed to happen? — Victor Schleich (@victor_schleich) December 16, 2019

Because king Cuomo deems it to be so. — Sam Adams (@TheWedge716) December 16, 2019

Where is ICE @realDonaldTrump ? Next they will be registering them to vote. That's the plan you know. Anything goes to try and stop you in 2020. — Mademmilow (@Mademmilow) December 16, 2019

Where is ICE. Target rich environment — NUNYA (@miembry) December 16, 2019

And then ICE pulls up 😂 — Nas905 (@Nas9053) December 16, 2019

That's a lot of aliens. — Shelf Elf of Anarchy 🎅 (@PrecedentThe) December 16, 2019

@ICEgov @realDonaldTrump I really hope this is some kind of hilarious ICE sting. — Kyle (@AreYouWaak) December 16, 2019

How can one get a legal document without supporting documents?

This is #totalinsanity — William Gaines (@WilliamFGaines) December 16, 2019

According to The Hill, “The law allows immigrants to use foreign-issued documents to prove their identity and age, and would not require a valid Social Security number to obtain a driver’s license in the state” — obviously.

What crap. I just had to get an official copy of my birth certificate, and proof of residency, citizenship, and six points of identification for my CDL when I already have an enhanced license. How do they get one! Now do they get to vote too! Ugh — Paul Pfeil (@PfeilPaul) December 16, 2019

Check out these lines:

You missed down the Whitestone Expressway Svce Rd and around 31st ave. pic.twitter.com/PhDGAoNtyb — Chris Lubben (@ClLubben) December 16, 2019

I am 100% sure this will not lead to any voter fraud whatsoever! — Butch Chatfield (@CaddyshackLou) December 16, 2019

They should mark the license so you know it’s an illegal immigrant so they can’t vote. Also if you get injured in an accident with one you should be able to sue the state of New York for allowing this. — Rich Woisi (@realrmwoisi) December 16, 2019

Wow car insurance is going to skyrocket. — Sueanne Rhoads (@sarhoads) December 16, 2019

That's just great. First, they enter the US illegally. Next? New York leftists let them sign up for licenses. If you don't see the problem here you're in the wrong country. — Buddy Belk (@LessGovMoreFun) December 16, 2019

I hope this isn’t like that fake college in Michigan. — Barbara Sheltraw (@mbs54) December 16, 2019

I hope it is EXACTLY like that. — Aletha (@Alethas3019) December 16, 2019

It’s not.

Now they will be documented! — lenora (@lenora28780512) December 16, 2019

The lines are no different than other days, you guys never been to the Queens DMV before — JermaineHammer (@HammerJermaine) December 16, 2019

Good point. These lines are a good preview of the bread lines once America goes socialist, as early as 2021.

