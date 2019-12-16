In April 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that more than a million undocumented immigrants had received driver’s licenses since “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act” was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015.

That left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looking bad to Democrats, but his state is rushing to catch up. As The Hill reports, “A federal judge on Friday denied a challenge to a law that will allow New York to give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.” That meant illegal immigrants were free to apply for New York driver’s licenses Monday morning, and as The Hill’s video shows, the line was literally around the block.

That’s a whole lot of people coming out of the shadows to apply for state-issued photo ID.

According to The Hill, “The law allows immigrants to use foreign-issued documents to prove their identity and age, and would not require a valid Social Security number to obtain a driver’s license in the state” — obviously.

