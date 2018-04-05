The political leadership of California is waging a high profile battle against the Trump administration when it comes to sanctuary cities and the reinstatement of a question about citizenship to the U.S. census, and they’ve also taken a lead in how many people in the country illegally have obtained driver’s licenses in the state:

More than a million undocumented immigrants have received California driver's licenses https://t.co/TTR7Lpjaeh — Alexei Koseff (@CapitolAlert) April 4, 2018

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that more than a million undocumented immigrants have received driver’s licenses since Assembly Bill 60, “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” was signed into law by Gov. Brown in 2015. https://t.co/oLLj3MgVjv — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 5, 2018

Over a million illegal immigrants now have California driver's licenses. pic.twitter.com/DwgWqpvssp — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 5, 2018

California Democrats celebrated the milestone:

More than 1 million immigrants in the country illegally have obtained special California driver’s licenses since the state first began issuing them a little more than three years ago, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday as officials hailed the number as a major milestone.

[…]

Then-Assemblyman Luis Alejo, who wrote the landmark 2013 bill, called Wednesday’s news a win for all Californians. “It’s been successful for over a million families who can now drive to work, take their kids to school in the morning or go see the doctor without fear that their car is going to be impounded,” said Alejo, now a Monterey County supervisor. “Now their lives are better, and our roads and highways are safer for everyone.”

A Rasmussen poll taken last year showed that 61 percent of Americans are opposed to driver’s licenses being given to people in the country illegally, but obviously California progressives disagree.

And I'm betting that they all vote ( D) , as well . — jerseygirlangie (@jerseygirlangie) April 5, 2018