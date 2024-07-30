Missouri AG Obtains Court Order FORCING Biden Administration to Finish the Border Wall
The Adults Are Back in Charge? Biden's SCOTUS Reforms Are Political Temper Tantrum
Cured of What? Affordable Food? Biden Say's His Legacy Is a 'Cured' Economy,...
CALM DOWN: Josh Shapiro Tells Donald Trump to Stop S**t Talking America
Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door...
'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of...
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Confirmation It Was Not a Space Laser That Hit...
More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future...
Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing...
This Is Fine: Julio Rosas Reports Violent Venezuelan Gang Has Green Light to...
Hello, 911? Scott Baio DESTROYS Hillary Clinton When It Comes to Being 'Weird'
Misinformation Is Back, Baby! Axios Whines About 'Deep Fake' Political Parody Video Shared...
Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
Given Opportunity to Clarify Biden's Bizarre Threat To Speaker Johnson Yesterday, KJP Doub...

Secret Service Acting Director Calls July 13 a ‘Failure of Imagination’

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 30, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Ted Cruz ended the career of Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe Tuesday at a joint hearing of the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. Rowe took a lot of well-deserved abuse from Sens. Cruz and Josh Hawley for the failure of the Secret Service to protect Donald Trump from a sniper on a "sloped" rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month. 

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee also went off on Rowe, recalling how the Secret Service let Trump take the stage 17 minutes after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a rangefinder and then didn't remove him from the stage when they learned that would-be assassin Thomas Crooks had a gun with him up on that unmanned roof.

Lee wasn't done yet, though. The Post Millennial reports that Rowe told the committees that July 13 was a "failure of imagination."

Thomas Stevenson reports:

The acting Secret Service director said that a "failure of imagination" was to blame in preventing the attempted assassination of Trump during his testimony in Congress on Tuesday. Ronald L. Rowe said that the United States Secret Service (USSS) did not challenge its "assumptions" about the event.

While answering a question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-IN), who asked, "There's some people that think it didn't really happen, which of course is completely ridiculous. It did. There are some people that think all kinds of conspiracies went on within the government, which is also false. But could you just tell them what went wrong so they understand?"

Rowe responded saying that it was a "failure of imagination," adding, "a failure to imagine that we actually do live in a very dangerous world where people do actually want to do harm to our protectees."

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Secret Service failed to imagine that someone would try to harm someone under their protection. Seriously?


Advertisement

Go easy on Rowe. After all, his agency is hurting.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP HEARING SECRET SERVICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door by the University of Georgia
justmindy
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)
Sam J.
CALM DOWN: Josh Shapiro Tells Donald Trump to Stop S**t Talking America
Brett T.
'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of Socialism (Watch)
Amy Curtis
Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing Anyone (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement