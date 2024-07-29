Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force
Video: Cops Had the Building Used by Would-Be Trump Assassin SURROUNDED

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We saw from video released soon after the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania that plenty of people in the crowd spotted and even took video of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling up the roof of the building from which he'd take his shots. Witnesses say they tried to alert law enforcement, but no one did anything.

According to the caption, this video was released by Dave Stewart of Butler after his cell phone was returned by the FBI after being confiscated. It shows police surrounding the building minutes before the shots were fired.

Agents also already had texts about the suspicious person with a range finder from over an hour before.

The more evidence that comes out… THE MORE IT LOOKS LIKE AN INSIDE JOB ⚠️

No wonder Facebook and Google are trying to erase the entire event from history!

If it wasn't a setup, it was the most striking display of incompetence in modern history. The former director of the Secret Service tried to convince us that the roof was left unguarded because it was sloped. A whistleblower also told Sen. Josh Hawley that there was no agent on that roof because of "hot weather."

We don't get it … cops are walking all around the building as rally-goers are pointing to the sniper on the roof?

He couldn't even tell Congress for certain that Trump had been shot.

That lines up with what Sharyl Attkisson reports:

They knew something was up with that building, but no one bothered to check the roof where everyone was pointing?

***

