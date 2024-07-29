Video: Cops Had the Building Used by Would-Be Trump Assassin SURROUNDED

We saw from video released soon after the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania that plenty of people in the crowd spotted and even took video of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling up the roof of the building from which he'd take his shots. Witnesses say they tried to alert law enforcement, but no one did anything.

Advertisement

According to the caption, this video was released by Dave Stewart of Butler after his cell phone was returned by the FBI after being confiscated. It shows police surrounding the building minutes before the shots were fired.

Holy Sh*t



New footage from July 13th shows police had the building surrounded for over a minute before the shooter opened fire!!!



Why didn't they take Trump off stage?



Why didn't they get to the shooter faster?



WERE THEY ORDERED TO STAND DOWN?



Agents also already had texts… pic.twitter.com/TYPvgpsnZ7 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 29, 2024

Agents also already had texts about the suspicious person with a range finder from over an hour before. The more evidence that comes out… THE MORE IT LOOKS LIKE AN INSIDE JOB ⚠️ No wonder Facebook and Google are trying to erase the entire event from history!

If it wasn't a setup, it was the most striking display of incompetence in modern history. The former director of the Secret Service tried to convince us that the roof was left unguarded because it was sloped. A whistleblower also told Sen. Josh Hawley that there was no agent on that roof because of "hot weather."

Everyone MUST watch this split-screen video of the moments leading up to the attack on Trump.



Secret Service had 2 FULL MINUTES.



If not for 𝕏, you'd never see this:pic.twitter.com/xl0hDUAedP — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) July 29, 2024

This is clearly an inside job.



Trump wasn’t supposed to survive that day. But God saved him. — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) July 29, 2024

Who else thinks it was an inside job?? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 29, 2024

They were ordered to stand down — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) July 29, 2024

We don't get it … cops are walking all around the building as rally-goers are pointing to the sniper on the roof?

video shows the shooter was spotted by multiple members of the crowd BEFORE he shot Trump.



But the authorities and secret service ignore multiple reports.

It only gives more reason to think it's an inside job pic.twitter.com/5OJIq8lSpq — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) July 29, 2024

They didn’t take him off the stage? Locals knew the shooter was there and SS didn’t protect Trump. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) July 29, 2024

According to this POS, there is nothing to see here!🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TuF9NzRItV — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) July 29, 2024

He couldn't even tell Congress for certain that Trump had been shot.

One of the main issues was that SS didn’t bother to meet with local law enforcement before the rally. So among other mistakes, they were on different radio channels. SSCS didn’t know if the bad guy was LEO, couldn’t confirm, so they didn’t engage him or pull Trump off the stage. — Troy73 (@cwell5673) July 29, 2024

That lines up with what Sharyl Attkisson reports:

Advertisement

Secret Service not meeting in advance with local police teams tasked with Trump security is an unthinkable lapse reminiscent of Capitol Police not getting the normal intel briefing prior to Jan. 6 *for the first time ever*, according to the police official in charge.

Odd. — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) July 29, 2024

Their mistakes are so outrageous one MUST consider it was planned. — Grumpy #SayTheirNames #Wisconsin (@deejsr) July 29, 2024

Inside job. There more we find out the more likely it seems that Trump’s security was set up to fail miserably from the start. — Willow (@Willowinski) July 29, 2024

Lapse? Negligence is more appropriate. Criminal negligence. They failed at the elementary level of their primary task. — Señor Bitcoin (@907BTC) July 29, 2024

They knew something was up with that building, but no one bothered to check the roof where everyone was pointing?

***